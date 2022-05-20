NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, May 20, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Clear;50;NNE;1;94% Binghamton;Cloudy;52;SSE;6;92% Buffalo;Clear;62;SSE;3;62% Central Park;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;89% Dansville;Mostly cloudy;57;SE;10;77% Dunkirk;Clear;64;S;8;60% East Hampton;Fog;54;W;1;85% Elmira;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;96% Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;92% Fort Drum;Clear;48;SE;12;94% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;51;N;6;92% Glens Falls;Mostly clear;45;Calm;0;96% Islip;Clear;56;SE;1;93% Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;52;E;5;100% Jamestown;Partly cloudy;57;S;6;83% Massena;Fog;41;Calm;0;100% Montauk;Partly cloudy;53;WSW;5;100% Montgomery;Fog;53;Calm;0;100% Monticello;Fog;44;NW;1;97% New York;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;89% New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;54;SSE;5;96% New York Lga;Cloudy;56;S;5;86% Newburgh;Fog;55;N;1;97% Niagara Falls;Clear;59;SSE;3;71% Ogdensburg;Showers;46;Calm;0;100% Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;55;SSW;4;96% Plattsburgh;Clear;48;Calm;0;92% Poughkeepsie;Fog;50;Calm;0;96% Rochester;Cloudy;55;SSE;2;83% Rome;Clear;45;SE;5;96% Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;100% Shirley;Fog;54;Calm;0;93% Syracuse;Partly cloudy;47;E;6;96% Watertown;Clear;44;Calm;0;95% Wellsville;Clear;62;S;4;68% Westhampton Beach;Fog;52;Calm;0;96% White Plains;Fog;52;Calm;0;96% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather