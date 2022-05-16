Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, May 16, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;64;S;2;94%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;92%

Buffalo;Partly cloudy;62;SSW;3;82%

Central Park;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;84%

Dansville;Partly cloudy;61;SE;8;83%

Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;63;S;4;80%

East Hampton;Cloudy;56;SW;4;100%

Elmira;Showers;55;Calm;0;100%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;62;SW;6;90%

Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;64;SSW;9;79%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;93%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;61;SSW;3;100%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;58;SSW;3;100%

Ithaca;Clear;60;E;3;100%

Jamestown;Partly cloudy;60;S;3;66%

Massena;Clear;59;NE;7;100%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;55;SSW;6;100%

Montgomery;Showers;59;Calm;0;93%

Monticello;Clear;54;NNW;2;97%

New York;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;83%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;60;S;3;92%

New York Lga;Cloudy;65;S;5;75%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;63;NNW;1;95%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;57;SSW;3;88%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;64;S;9;93%

Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;63;SW;3;87%

Plattsburgh;Clear;58;Calm;0;96%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;62;SE;3;96%

Rochester;Mostly clear;63;SW;2;81%

Rome;Clear;60;Calm;0;92%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;60;S;6;89%

Syracuse;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;86%

Watertown;Mostly clear;63;S;3;80%

Wellsville;Partly cloudy;61;SSW;3;82%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;57;SSW;6;100%

White Plains;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;86%

_____

