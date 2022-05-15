NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, May 15, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Cloudy;65;SSE;2;91% Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;62;SSW;3;89% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;3;73% Central Park;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;100% Dansville;Mostly cloudy;66;SSE;10;89% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;65;SSW;5;78% East Hampton;Fog;55;S;2;100% Elmira;Mostly clear;60;Calm;0;92% Farmingdale;Fog;62;S;6;100% Fort Drum;Rain;64;WSW;8;100% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;77% Glens Falls;Cloudy;69;S;10;78% Islip;Mostly cloudy;57;SE;2;100% Ithaca;Mostly clear;64;SSE;6;89% Jamestown;Fog;61;SSE;7;100% Massena;Mostly cloudy;64;ENE;5;93% Montauk;Mostly cloudy;55;N;3;100% Montgomery;Showers;63;Calm;0;93% Monticello;Showers;62;NW;1;96% New York;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;94% New York Jfk;Showers;58;S;10;100% New York Lga;Cloudy;60;S;9;92% Newburgh;Cloudy;64;ESE;1;92% Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;62;S;3;84% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;64;S;5;93% Penn (Yan);Clear;66;SSW;5;76% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;83% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;96% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;2;84% Rome;Showers;66;Calm;0;93% Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;100% Shirley;Showers;62;SSE;3;93% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;69;S;8;70% Watertown;Mostly cloudy;65;ESE;6;93% Wellsville;Cloudy;63;SSW;4;89% Westhampton Beach;Showers;59;Calm;0;100% White Plains;Cloudy;61;SSE;6;96% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather