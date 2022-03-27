NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, March 27, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Cloudy;37;SW;2;83% Binghamton;Flurries;30;W;13;92% Buffalo;Snow;32;W;8;77% Central Park;Mostly clear;41;W;8;64% Dansville;Cloudy;34;WNW;13;66% Dunkirk;Snow;32;WNW;12;74% East Hampton;Cloudy;39;W;8;91% Elmira;Cloudy;32;W;12;85% Farmingdale;Clear;42;W;13;62% Fort Drum;Flurries;32;W;8;100% Fulton;Flurries;33;W;21;88% Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;33;SSW;7;84% Islip;Partly cloudy;42;W;4;60% Ithaca;Flurries;30;W;12;100% Jamestown;Flurries;25;WNW;16;92% Massena;Showers;36;WSW;8;89% Montauk;Showers;41;W;13;85% Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;37;W;12;78% Monticello;Cloudy;34;WNW;7;87% New York;Mostly clear;41;SSW;9;68% New York Jfk;Mostly clear;41;W;14;67% New York Lga;Clear;42;W;14;59% Newburgh;Cloudy;39;W;4;82% Niagara Falls;Snow;33;W;9;73% Ogdensburg;Flurries;36;N;7;93% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;33;W;13;72% Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;75% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;40;SW;8;82% Rochester;Cloudy;32;W;15;85% Rome;Mostly cloudy;34;W;14;96% Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;33;SW;7;95% Shirley;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;82% Syracuse;Cloudy;32;W;15;95% Watertown;Snow;34;W;18;92% Wellsville;Flurries;29;WNW;14;74% Westhampton Beach;Showers;40;NW;8;85% White Plains;Mostly cloudy;39;W;10;69% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather