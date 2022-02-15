NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, February 15, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Cloudy;10;WNW;1;71% Binghamton;Mostly clear;4;W;9;73% Buffalo;Partly cloudy;14;SW;3;64% Central Park;Mostly clear;18;NW;3;43% Dansville;Mostly clear;9;S;3;70% Dunkirk;Mostly clear;13;S;6;68% East Hampton;Partly cloudy;16;NW;6;42% Elmira;Cloudy;4;Calm;0;76% Farmingdale;Clear;18;NW;5;45% Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;0;SSW;7;65% Fulton;Partly cloudy;7;SSW;3;79% Glens Falls;Mostly clear;2;Calm;0;72% Islip;Mostly clear;17;WNW;4;45% Ithaca;Partly cloudy;8;W;10;72% Jamestown;Clear;4;WSW;7;73% Massena;Mostly cloudy;1;SW;7;56% Montauk;Mostly clear;18;NW;15;49% Montgomery;Mostly clear;6;Calm;0;69% Monticello;Partly cloudy;6;W;3;75% New York;Clear;20;SSW;3;43% New York Jfk;Clear;18;NW;18;45% New York Lga;Clear;20;NW;18;43% Newburgh;Mostly clear;12;W;7;61% Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;14;SW;3;73% Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;-4;S;6;77% Penn (Yan);Clear;9;SSW;9;70% Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;5;SW;3;52% Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;11;Calm;0;61% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;8;SW;7;72% Rome;Mostly cloudy;2;Calm;0;87% Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;-17;NE;3;77% Shirley;Mostly clear;18;WNW;12;43% Syracuse;Partly cloudy;11;W;6;76% Watertown;Mostly cloudy;0;Calm;0;75% Wellsville;Clear;6;W;9;63% Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;17;NW;9;42% White Plains;Mostly clear;15;W;13;49% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather