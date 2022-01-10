Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EST Monday, January 10, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Flurries;25;WNW;6;68%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;17;NW;13;70%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;19;W;9;65%

Central Park;Cloudy;35;WNW;13;47%

Dansville;Cloudy;21;NW;12;59%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;20;W;14;56%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;35;NNW;9;61%

Elmira;Cloudy;22;WNW;17;55%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;36;NNW;15;56%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;18;NNW;6;49%

Fulton;Snow;19;WSW;20;85%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;22;WNW;7;65%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;34;NW;7;48%

Ithaca;Cloudy;19;WNW;17;62%

Jamestown;Cloudy;14;WNW;18;73%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;14;W;13;48%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;38;NW;13;67%

Montgomery;Cloudy;28;WNW;7;60%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;22;WNW;7;80%

New York;Cloudy;35;W;4;46%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;36;NW;18;61%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;37;NW;21;56%

Newburgh;Cloudy;28;WNW;13;68%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;20;WSW;9;60%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;16;WNW;5;62%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;19;W;17;51%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;17;WNW;9;59%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;31;W;9;53%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;19;W;22;67%

Rome;Snow;21;W;13;92%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;11;WSW;6;64%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;37;WNW;18;56%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;23;W;22;68%

Watertown;Cloudy;20;NW;12;52%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;16;W;18;58%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;36;NW;14;67%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;31;NW;25;53%

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

More News