NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EST Monday, January 10, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Flurries;25;WNW;6;68% Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;17;NW;13;70% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;19;W;9;65% Central Park;Cloudy;35;WNW;13;47% Dansville;Cloudy;21;NW;12;59% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;20;W;14;56% East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;35;NNW;9;61% Elmira;Cloudy;22;WNW;17;55% Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;36;NNW;15;56% Fort Drum;Cloudy;18;NNW;6;49% Fulton;Snow;19;WSW;20;85% Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;22;WNW;7;65% Islip;Mostly cloudy;34;NW;7;48% Ithaca;Cloudy;19;WNW;17;62% Jamestown;Cloudy;14;WNW;18;73% Massena;Mostly cloudy;14;W;13;48% Montauk;Mostly cloudy;38;NW;13;67% Montgomery;Cloudy;28;WNW;7;60% Monticello;Mostly cloudy;22;WNW;7;80% New York;Cloudy;35;W;4;46% New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;36;NW;18;61% New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;37;NW;21;56% Newburgh;Cloudy;28;WNW;13;68% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;20;WSW;9;60% Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;16;WNW;5;62% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;19;W;17;51% Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;17;WNW;9;59% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;31;W;9;53% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;19;W;22;67% Rome;Snow;21;W;13;92% Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;11;WSW;6;64% Shirley;Mostly cloudy;37;WNW;18;56% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;23;W;22;68% Watertown;Cloudy;20;NW;12;52% Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;16;W;18;58% Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;36;NW;14;67% White Plains;Mostly cloudy;31;NW;25;53% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather