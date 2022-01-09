NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EST Sunday, January 9, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;28;S;5;53% Binghamton;Cloudy;23;S;10;65% Buffalo;Cloudy;36;SSW;8;64% Central Park;Mostly cloudy;30;SW;7;58% Dansville;Cloudy;32;SE;15;72% Dunkirk;Cloudy;35;S;13;60% East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;20;Calm;0;87% Elmira;Sleet;29;S;8;51% Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;30;WSW;8;58% Fort Drum;Snow;28;S;15;74% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;30;SSE;8;69% Glens Falls;Flurries;20;Calm;0;65% Islip;Mostly cloudy;26;WSW;4;71% Ithaca;Cloudy;25;SSE;17;71% Jamestown;Snow;30;S;14;100% Massena;Snow;17;NE;6;80% Montauk;Mostly cloudy;36;SW;6;69% Montgomery;Cloudy;18;WNW;3;77% Monticello;Flurries;21;SSW;2;78% New York;Mostly cloudy;33;SW;7;58% New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;30;SW;17;69% New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;31;SW;9;51% Newburgh;Cloudy;23;Calm;0;58% Niagara Falls;Cloudy;35;SSW;10;70% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;28;S;15;63% Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;28;SSW;10;63% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;23;S;8;50% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;21;Calm;0;77% Rochester;Showers;35;SW;17;56% Rome;Snow;27;ESE;6;77% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;23;SSW;16;54% Shirley;Partly cloudy;24;WSW;3;71% Syracuse;Mostly clear;33;S;12;71% Watertown;Snow;30;S;10;78% Wellsville;Ice;30;S;10;85% Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;13;NW;3;80% White Plains;Mostly clear;27;N;3;53% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather