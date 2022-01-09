Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EST Sunday, January 9, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;28;S;5;53%

Binghamton;Cloudy;23;S;10;65%

Buffalo;Cloudy;36;SSW;8;64%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;30;SW;7;58%

Dansville;Cloudy;32;SE;15;72%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;35;S;13;60%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;20;Calm;0;87%

Elmira;Sleet;29;S;8;51%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;30;WSW;8;58%

Fort Drum;Snow;28;S;15;74%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;30;SSE;8;69%

Glens Falls;Flurries;20;Calm;0;65%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;26;WSW;4;71%

Ithaca;Cloudy;25;SSE;17;71%

Jamestown;Snow;30;S;14;100%

Massena;Snow;17;NE;6;80%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;36;SW;6;69%

Montgomery;Cloudy;18;WNW;3;77%

Monticello;Flurries;21;SSW;2;78%

New York;Mostly cloudy;33;SW;7;58%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;30;SW;17;69%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;31;SW;9;51%

Newburgh;Cloudy;23;Calm;0;58%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;35;SSW;10;70%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;28;S;15;63%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;28;SSW;10;63%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;23;S;8;50%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;21;Calm;0;77%

Rochester;Showers;35;SW;17;56%

Rome;Snow;27;ESE;6;77%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;23;SSW;16;54%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;24;WSW;3;71%

Syracuse;Mostly clear;33;S;12;71%

Watertown;Snow;30;S;10;78%

Wellsville;Ice;30;S;10;85%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;13;NW;3;80%

White Plains;Mostly clear;27;N;3;53%

_____

