NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EST Saturday, January 8, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly sunny;22;N;2;53% Binghamton;Mostly sunny;18;ESE;5;62% Buffalo;Partly sunny;27;SSE;4;42% Central Park;Partly sunny;27;N;6;37% Dansville;Mostly cloudy;27;ESE;7;42% Dunkirk;Sunny;28;SSE;5;39% East Hampton;Mostly sunny;27;N;9;36% Elmira;Mostly cloudy;22;NE;3;57% Farmingdale;Partly sunny;29;NNW;9;36% Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;11;Calm;0;54% Fulton;Sunny;19;S;3;70% Glens Falls;Sunny;16;S;5;58% Islip;Partly sunny;28;NNW;4;40% Ithaca;Partly sunny;26;Calm;0;46% Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;22;S;15;62% Massena;Mostly sunny;7;S;3;52% Montauk;Sunny;29;NNW;10;46% Montgomery;Mostly sunny;25;Calm;0;36% Monticello;Partly sunny;30;WNW;2;40% New York;Partly sunny;33;SW;4;31% New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;27;NNW;10;42% New York Lga;Partly sunny;29;NNW;6;34% Newburgh;Partly sunny;25;NW;7;46% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;28;S;6;47% Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;10;N;5;52% Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;25;SE;5;50% Plattsburgh;Sunny;13;E;3;74% Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;26;NNE;10;35% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;22;SSW;5;60% Rome;Partly sunny;18;Calm;0;65% Saranac Lake;Sunny;11;Calm;0;50% Shirley;Partly sunny;29;NW;12;36% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;21;Calm;0;64% Watertown;Mostly cloudy;13;WNW;5;61% Wellsville;Partly sunny;25;SSE;9;44% Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;28;NW;14;40% White Plains;Mostly sunny;26;NNW;9;33% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather