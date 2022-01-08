Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EST Saturday, January 8, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly sunny;22;N;2;53%

Binghamton;Mostly sunny;18;ESE;5;62%

Buffalo;Partly sunny;27;SSE;4;42%

Central Park;Partly sunny;27;N;6;37%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;27;ESE;7;42%

Dunkirk;Sunny;28;SSE;5;39%

East Hampton;Mostly sunny;27;N;9;36%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;22;NE;3;57%

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;29;NNW;9;36%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;11;Calm;0;54%

Fulton;Sunny;19;S;3;70%

Glens Falls;Sunny;16;S;5;58%

Islip;Partly sunny;28;NNW;4;40%

Ithaca;Partly sunny;26;Calm;0;46%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;22;S;15;62%

Massena;Mostly sunny;7;S;3;52%

Montauk;Sunny;29;NNW;10;46%

Montgomery;Mostly sunny;25;Calm;0;36%

Monticello;Partly sunny;30;WNW;2;40%

New York;Partly sunny;33;SW;4;31%

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;27;NNW;10;42%

New York Lga;Partly sunny;29;NNW;6;34%

Newburgh;Partly sunny;25;NW;7;46%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;28;S;6;47%

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;10;N;5;52%

Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;25;SE;5;50%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;13;E;3;74%

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;26;NNE;10;35%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;22;SSW;5;60%

Rome;Partly sunny;18;Calm;0;65%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;11;Calm;0;50%

Shirley;Partly sunny;29;NW;12;36%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;21;Calm;0;64%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;13;WNW;5;61%

Wellsville;Partly sunny;25;SSE;9;44%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;28;NW;14;40%

White Plains;Mostly sunny;26;NNW;9;33%

_____

