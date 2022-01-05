Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EST Wednesday, January 5, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;37;S;4;81%

Binghamton;Mostly sunny;33;S;8;69%

Buffalo;Showers;42;SW;8;59%

Central Park;Cloudy;43;SW;13;88%

Dansville;Cloudy;42;SSE;10;50%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;42;SSW;13;62%

East Hampton;Showers;52;S;9;100%

Elmira;Mostly sunny;39;SSW;12;52%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;42;WSW;8;91%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;36;S;18;62%

Fulton;Cloudy;37;S;14;59%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;33;WSW;6;71%

Islip;Cloudy;47;SW;4;78%

Ithaca;Mostly sunny;36;SSE;13;64%

Jamestown;Cloudy;38;SW;16;67%

Massena;Cloudy;38;SSW;13;48%

Montauk;Rain;52;S;12;89%

Montgomery;Cloudy;32;SSE;5;88%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;37;S;4;76%

New York;Cloudy;45;SSW;4;86%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;41;SSW;14;92%

New York Lga;Cloudy;45;SSW;13;79%

Newburgh;Cloudy;34;WNW;6;93%

Niagara Falls;Showers;40;SW;11;63%

Ogdensburg;Flurries;37;S;10;55%

Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;38;S;13;54%

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;34;SE;6;56%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;36;NW;5;85%

Rochester;Cloudy;38;S;12;59%

Rome;Cloudy;37;S;9;64%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;31;SSW;10;72%

Shirley;Showers;45;SW;7;89%

Syracuse;Cloudy;40;S;14;57%

Watertown;Cloudy;38;S;15;54%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;38;SSW;17;57%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;46;W;10;88%

White Plains;Fog;37;Calm;0;95%

