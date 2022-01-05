NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EST Wednesday, January 5, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;37;S;4;81% Binghamton;Mostly sunny;33;S;8;69% Buffalo;Showers;42;SW;8;59% Central Park;Cloudy;43;SW;13;88% Dansville;Cloudy;42;SSE;10;50% Dunkirk;Cloudy;42;SSW;13;62% East Hampton;Showers;52;S;9;100% Elmira;Mostly sunny;39;SSW;12;52% Farmingdale;Cloudy;42;WSW;8;91% Fort Drum;Cloudy;36;S;18;62% Fulton;Cloudy;37;S;14;59% Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;33;WSW;6;71% Islip;Cloudy;47;SW;4;78% Ithaca;Mostly sunny;36;SSE;13;64% Jamestown;Cloudy;38;SW;16;67% Massena;Cloudy;38;SSW;13;48% Montauk;Rain;52;S;12;89% Montgomery;Cloudy;32;SSE;5;88% Monticello;Mostly cloudy;37;S;4;76% New York;Cloudy;45;SSW;4;86% New York Jfk;Cloudy;41;SSW;14;92% New York Lga;Cloudy;45;SSW;13;79% Newburgh;Cloudy;34;WNW;6;93% Niagara Falls;Showers;40;SW;11;63% Ogdensburg;Flurries;37;S;10;55% Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;38;S;13;54% Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;34;SE;6;56% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;36;NW;5;85% Rochester;Cloudy;38;S;12;59% Rome;Cloudy;37;S;9;64% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;31;SSW;10;72% Shirley;Showers;45;SW;7;89% Syracuse;Cloudy;40;S;14;57% Watertown;Cloudy;38;S;15;54% Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;38;SSW;17;57% Westhampton Beach;Showers;46;W;10;88% White Plains;Fog;37;Calm;0;95% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather