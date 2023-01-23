NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 22, 2023 _____ 356 FPUS51 KBTV 230827 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 324 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 NYZ028-231600- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 324 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow until midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ031-231600- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 324 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 20s. East winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Lows around 20. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ026-231600- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 324 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. North winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Lows around 20. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ087-231600- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 324 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. North winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ029-231600- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 324 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a chance of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ027-231600- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 324 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Lows around 20. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ030-231600- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 324 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 20s. East winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ035-231600- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 324 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ034-231600- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 324 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. $$