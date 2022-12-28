NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

_____

688 FPUS51 KBTV 280808

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

304 AM EST Wed Dec 28 2022

NYZ028-281600-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

304 AM EST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning, then a chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Breezy with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

NYZ031-281600-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

304 AM EST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Light snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers likely. Breezy with highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ026-281600-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

304 AM EST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Light snow this morning, then a slight chance of snow

showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Warmer with highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ087-281600-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

304 AM EST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Light snow this morning, then a slight chance of snow

showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Warmer with highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ029-281600-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

304 AM EST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Light snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid

30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30.

South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ027-281600-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

304 AM EST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Light snow this morning, then a slight chance of snow

showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Warmer with highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ030-281600-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

304 AM EST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Light snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ035-281600-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

304 AM EST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning, then a chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ034-281600-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

304 AM EST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning, then a chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather