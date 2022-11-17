NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

325 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

326 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19, except in the lower 20s

along Lake Champlain. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

326 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs around 40.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

326 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

326 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM

EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower

20s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional

light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 30. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

326 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 18. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow likely. Snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with snow likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

326 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

326 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,

then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

16. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Additional light

snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

326 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 20, except in the mid 20s along Lake Champlain. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

326 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 19.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the mid 20s.

