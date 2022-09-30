NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 29, 2022

162 FPUS51 KBTV 300714

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

310 AM EDT Fri Sep 30 2022

NYZ028-302000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

310 AM EDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ031-302000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

310 AM EDT Fri Sep 30 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

60. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ026-302000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

310 AM EDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ087-302000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

310 AM EDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

frost this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ029-302000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

310 AM EDT Fri Sep 30 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of

frost this morning. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ027-302000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

310 AM EDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ030-302000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

310 AM EDT Fri Sep 30 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of

frost this morning. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ035-302000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

310 AM EDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ034-302000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

310 AM EDT Fri Sep 30 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of

frost this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

