NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 6, 2022 _____ 100 FPUS51 KBTV 070712 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 308 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022 NYZ028-072000- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 308 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ031-072000- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 308 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ026-072000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 308 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ087-072000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 308 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ029-072000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 308 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ027-072000- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 308 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ030-072000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 308 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ035-072000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 308 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ034-072000- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 308 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. 