NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 3, 2022

_____

996 FPUS51 KBTV 040746

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

343 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

NYZ028-042000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

343 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ031-042000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

343 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ026-042000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

343 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ087-042000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

343 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ029-042000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

343 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ027-042000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

343 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ030-042000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

343 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ035-042000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

343 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.

Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ034-042000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

343 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.

Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

