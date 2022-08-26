NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 25, 2022

_____

240 FPUS51 KBTV 260705

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

301 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

NYZ028-262000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

302 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ031-262000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

302 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows around 50. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ026-262000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

302 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ087-262000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

302 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms until midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ029-262000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

302 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms until midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog. Warmer with highs around 80.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ027-262000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

302 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ030-262000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

302 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms until midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog. Warmer with highs in the upper

70s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ035-262000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

302 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

until midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail until

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ034-262000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

302 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms until midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail until midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs around 80. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather