NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 19, 2022 _____ 304 FPUS51 KBTV 200730 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 326 AM EDT Wed Jul 20 2022 NYZ028-202000- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 326 AM EDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ031-202000- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 326 AM EDT Wed Jul 20 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ026-202000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 326 AM EDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ087-202000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 326 AM EDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s until midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ029-202000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 326 AM EDT Wed Jul 20 2022 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ027-202000- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 326 AM EDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Heat index values in the mid 90s this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ030-202000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 326 AM EDT Wed Jul 20 2022 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ035-202000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 326 AM EDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ034-202000- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 326 AM EDT Wed Jul 20 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather