NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, July 18, 2022

019 FPUS51 KBTV 190730

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

326 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

NYZ028-192000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

326 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms

until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ031-192000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

326 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms

until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ026-192000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

326 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

until midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ087-192000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

326 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

until midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ029-192000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

326 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

until midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light

and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ027-192000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

326 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms

until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ030-192000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

326 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

until midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ035-192000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

326 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms until

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ034-192000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

326 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms

until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

