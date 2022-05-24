NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, May 23, 2022

761 FPUS51 KBTV 240705

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

301 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

NYZ028-242000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

301 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ031-242000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

301 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ026-242000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

301 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ087-242000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

301 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ029-242000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

301 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

NYZ027-242000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

301 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ030-242000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

301 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ035-242000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

301 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ034-242000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

301 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

