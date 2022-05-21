NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, May 20, 2022

809 FPUS51 KBTV 210706

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

302 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

NYZ028-212000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

302 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s,

except in the mid 80s along Lake Champlain. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ031-212000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

302 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Less humid with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ026-212000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

302 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly

until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall until midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ087-212000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

302 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly

until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall until midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ029-212000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

302 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Less humid with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ027-212000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

302 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ030-212000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

302 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Less humid with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ035-212000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

302 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Less humid with lows around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ034-212000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

302 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

