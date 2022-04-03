NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 2, 2022

_____

750 FPUS51 KBTV 030711

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

307 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022

NYZ028-032000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

307 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain or light snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ031-032000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

307 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain until midnight. Cloudy with a

chance of light snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ026-032000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

307 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain or

light snow. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs around 50. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ087-032000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

307 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this morning, then

a chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain until midnight. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of light snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs around 50. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ029-032000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

307 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this morning, then

a chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

East winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or light snow until

midnight, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ027-032000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

307 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain until midnight. Cloudy with a

chance of light snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around

30. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ030-032000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

307 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain until

midnight, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ035-032000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

307 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain or light snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs around 50. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ034-032000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

307 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this morning, then

a chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of light rain until midnight. A chance of light snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather