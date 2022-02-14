NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 13, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

437 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

437 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 12.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 2 above. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain, warmer with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Breezy with lows 15 to 20. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

437 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 21 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 below. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 17. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 1 above. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain, warmer with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Breezy with lows around 10 above.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy with highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

437 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 40. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, warmer with highs around 50. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

437 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows around

1 above. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, warmer with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

437 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 8 above. West winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Cold with lows

around 4 below. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 19. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain, warmer with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

437 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of flurries this morning.

Highs around 9 above. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 19. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain, warmer with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

437 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 7 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 below. West

winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 16. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

20 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 below.

South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy, warmer with highs around 50. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Breezy with lows around 10 above.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Brisk with highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the mid 20s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

437 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 14.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 2 above. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4 above. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs around 40. South

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

437 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 4 to 12 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 1 below to 7 below zero.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 24 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 14 to 22. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 4 below to 2 above

zero. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 30s. South

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Very windy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Very windy with lows 12 to

20. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy with highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 20s.

