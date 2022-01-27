NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 26, 2022

038 FPUS51 KBTV 270819

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

314 AM EST Thu Jan 27 2022

NYZ028-272100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

314 AM EST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the lower 20s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 33 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows around 14. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 8 below to

14 below zero. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 27 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 6 above. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

28 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ031-272100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

314 AM EST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 28 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 11. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 11 to 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 10 below to

16 below zero. North winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 3 above. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

30 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

NYZ026-272100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

314 AM EST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers until midnight, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows around 6 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 9 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

17 below. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 6 above. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 32 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ087-272100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

314 AM EST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows around 6 above. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 9 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

16 below. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 6 above. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 32 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ029-272100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

314 AM EST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 27 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers until midnight, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows around 8 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 11.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

15 below. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 32 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 below to

15 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ027-272100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

314 AM EST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers until midnight, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows around 8 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 11. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

15 below. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ030-272100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

314 AM EST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 29 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers until midnight, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Breezy with lows around 9 above. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 12.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

14 below. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 4 above. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 31 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ035-272100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

314 AM EST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the lower 20s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 31 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy with lows

around 16. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

3 below. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

21 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 9 above. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

23 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ034-272100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

314 AM EST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Windy with highs around 19. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Windy. Near steady

temperature around 16. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 21. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 5 below to

11 below zero. North winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 26 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 3 to 9 above. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

27 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

