NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 9, 2022

179 FPUS51 KBTV 091349

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

845 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

NYZ028-092100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

845 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of drizzle through late morning. Cloudy

with a chance of snow and freezing drizzle. Little or no snow

accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Highs

in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle, snow with a

slight chance of drizzle until midnight, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 10 above.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

9 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 28 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around zero. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ031-092100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

845 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle and

snow. A chance of drizzle through late morning, then freezing

rain likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, freezing rain and

freezing drizzle until midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Breezy with lows around 6 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 12. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

14 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 34 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 4 below.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 39 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 10 to 15.

$$

NYZ026-092100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

845 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Drizzle likely with a chance of freezing

drizzle. Snow, rain and freezing rain likely this afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Additional ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 8 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

14 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 27 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 1 above. West winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 31 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 5 below to

zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ087-092100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

845 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Rain, drizzle and freezing rain likely. Freezing

drizzle likely through late morning, then snow likely this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight, then a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 9 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs around 15. West

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows

around 15 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 2 above. West winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 32 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around

zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ029-092100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

845 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Rain and drizzle likely through late morning.

Snow, freezing rain and freezing drizzle likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely until midnight, then a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows around 5 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs around 13. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much colder

with lows around 17 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 32 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 1 below. West

winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 36 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ027-092100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

845 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of drizzle, snow and freezing drizzle

through late morning, then snow, rain, drizzle and freezing rain

likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Additional

ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows around 8 above. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

12 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 29 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 1 below.

West winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 31 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ030-092100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

845 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Drizzle likely through late morning. Snow,

freezing drizzle and freezing rain likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Highs

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, freezing rain and freezing

drizzle until midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows

around 5 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 12. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with lows

around 16 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 35 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 4 below.

West winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 38 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ035-092100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

845 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and freezing drizzle likely through

late morning, then a chance of freezing drizzle and snow this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Breezy with highs in the lower 30s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle, a slight

chance of drizzle and snow showers until midnight, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows around 13. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

7 below. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 25 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 2 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 28 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ034-092100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

845 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Snow likely through late morning. Freezing

drizzle and freezing rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Windy with highs in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow, freezing drizzle and

freezing rain until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Windy with lows 4 to 10 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 11 to 17. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows

11 below to 17 below zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 36 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs 5 below to

1 above zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 41 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 20.

$$

