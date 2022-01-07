NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

726 FPUS51 KBTV 072037

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

331 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

NYZ028-080900-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

331 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 1 above, except around 6 above along Lake Champlain.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 19. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11, except around

15 along Lake Champlain. Temperature rising into the lower 20s

after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow, drizzle and freezing

drizzle. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 12. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ031-080900-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

331 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch possible. Much colder with lows around 1 below. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

Wind chill values as low as 22 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. Temperature

rising to around 20 after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle, snow and

drizzle. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

drizzle. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows around

8 above. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs 5 below to zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 below to

15 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ026-080900-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

331 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 3 below. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 20. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. Temperature

rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow, drizzle and freezing

drizzle. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 9 above. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ087-080900-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

331 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 3 below. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with

a chance of freezing drizzle and snow after midnight. Lows around

15. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle, snow and freezing

drizzle. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 10 above. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ029-080900-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

331 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight, then

mostly clear after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

colder with lows around 5 below. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with

a chance of freezing drizzle and snow after midnight. Lows around

14. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing drizzle, snow and drizzle likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 8 above. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 below to

15 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ027-080900-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

331 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers until

midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 2 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. Temperature

rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow, drizzle and freezing

drizzle. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 9 above. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ030-080900-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

331 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

possible. Much colder with lows around 4 below. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 19. West winds around 10 mph in

the morning, becoming light and variable. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly

cloudy after midnight. Lows around 11. Temperature rising into

the lower 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle and snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 7 above. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 15 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs 5 below to zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ035-080900-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

331 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 11 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow, drizzle and freezing

drizzle. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 14. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ034-080900-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

331 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

2 below to 4 above zero. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 21 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely with a chance of freezing drizzle. Little

or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

drizzle. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with lows around

9 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs 5 below to zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

