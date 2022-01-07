NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022 _____ 726 FPUS51 KBTV 072037 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 331 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 NYZ028-080900- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 331 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows around 1 above, except around 6 above along Lake Champlain. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11, except around 15 along Lake Champlain. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow, drizzle and freezing drizzle. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 12. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 below. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ031-080900- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 331 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Much colder with lows around 1 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 22 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Wind chill values as low as 22 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle, snow and drizzle. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing drizzle. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows around 8 above. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows 10 below to 15 below zero. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs 5 below to zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 below to 15 below zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ026-080900- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 331 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Much colder with lows around 3 below. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow, drizzle and freezing drizzle. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 9 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 below. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ087-080900- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 331 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Much colder with lows around 3 below. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle and snow after midnight. Lows around 15. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle, snow and freezing drizzle. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 10 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 below. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ029-080900- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 331 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around 5 below. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle and snow after midnight. Lows around 14. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Freezing drizzle, snow and drizzle likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 8 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 15. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows 10 below to 15 below zero. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 below to 15 below zero. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ027-080900- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 331 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows around 2 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow, drizzle and freezing drizzle. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 9 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 15. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 below. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ030-080900- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 331 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Much colder with lows around 4 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 19. West winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Wind chill values as low as 20 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 11. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 7 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows around 15 below. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs 5 below to zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15 below. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ035-080900- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 331 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 11 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow, drizzle and freezing drizzle. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 14. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ034-080900- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 331 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows 2 below to 4 above zero. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 21 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow likely with a chance of freezing drizzle. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing drizzle. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with lows around 9 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 20. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows 10 below to 15 below zero. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs 5 below to zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. 