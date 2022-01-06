NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

_____

112 FPUS51 KBTV 062258

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

553 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

NYZ028-070900-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

553 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow until midnight, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows around 19. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 1 below, except around 4 above along

Lake Champlain. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 18. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. Temperature

rising into the lower 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ031-070900-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

553 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow until midnight, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows around 17. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 4 below. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

24 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 16. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs 5 below to zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ026-070900-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

553 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows around 15. Northwest winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly in the morning. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs around 20. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 below. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 19. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. Temperature

rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ087-070900-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

553 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 16. Northwest

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs around 20. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 below. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Temperature

rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ029-070900-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

553 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional

snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 16. West

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs around 20. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around

7 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 14. Temperature

rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ027-070900-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

553 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow until midnight, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows around 16. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Light

and variable winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Much colder with lows around 4 below. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 18. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. Temperature

rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ030-070900-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

553 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows around 16. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 19. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch possible. Much colder with lows around 6 below. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 17. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. Temperature

rising into the lower 20s after midnight. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 below to

15 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs 5 below to zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ035-070900-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

553 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow until midnight, then

snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

5 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ034-070900-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

553 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Brisk and much colder with lows 5 below to 1 above

zero. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

25 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 17. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 11. South

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or sleet. Windy with highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Breezy with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to

15 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs 5 below to zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather