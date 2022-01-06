NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022 _____ 112 FPUS51 KBTV 062258 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 553 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 NYZ028-070900- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 553 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow until midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 19. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 1 below, except around 4 above along Lake Champlain. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 18. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 below. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ031-070900- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 553 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow until midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 17. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 4 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 16. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 below. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs 5 below to zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ026-070900- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 553 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 15. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs around 20. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 19. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 below. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ087-070900- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 553 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 16. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs around 20. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 below. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 below. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ029-070900- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 553 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 16. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around 7 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 21 below. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 14. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 below. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ027-070900- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 553 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow until midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 16. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around 4 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 18. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 below. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ030-070900- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 553 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 16. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Much colder with lows around 6 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 23 below. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 17. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 below to 15 below zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs 5 below to zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ035-070900- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 553 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow until midnight, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 below. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ034-070900- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 553 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Brisk and much colder with lows 5 below to 1 above zero. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 17. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 11. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or sleet. Windy with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Breezy with lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to 15 below zero. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs 5 below to zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.