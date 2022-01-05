NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

_____

768 FPUS51 KBTV 052028

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

322 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

NYZ028-060900-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

322 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows around 15, except around 19 along

Lake Champlain. North winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 1 above. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 10 above. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ031-060900-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

322 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows around 13. West winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs

around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around

3 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ026-060900-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

322 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows around 12. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 18. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 2 below.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ087-060900-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

322 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

7 PM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain likely until midnight,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly in the morning.

Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 13. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 18. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

2 below. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain showers likely. Lows

around 10 above. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ029-060900-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

322 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

7 PM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional

snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight, then

snow likely after midnight. Additional snow accumulation around

an inch possible. Lows around 12. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around

4 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ027-060900-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

322 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows around 13. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs

around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around

3 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ030-060900-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

322 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows

around 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around

12. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs

around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around

5 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ035-060900-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

322 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20. West winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain showers or sleet likely. Breezy with highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 15. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to

zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ034-060900-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

322 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Total snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Breezy with lows around 20. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of snow. Breezy with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 15. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs

around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 2 below. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 21 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain showers or sleet likely. Windy with highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain showers likely. Breezy

with lows around 10 above. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 below to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather