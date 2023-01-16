NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 15, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

400 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023

NYZ001-162215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

400 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain overnight. Not

as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light southeast winds. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with possible snow and freezing rain likely in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ010-162215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

400 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain

overnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light southeast

winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Patchy fog. Near steady temperatures in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ002-162215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

400 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain overnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. Light southeast winds. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow with a chance of freezing rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Near steady temperatures in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ011-162215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

400 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain overnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. Light southeast winds. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow with a chance of freezing rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Near steady temperatures

in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ085-162215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

400 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light east

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Not as cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then snow likely

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers. Patchy fog. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ012-162215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

400 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain

overnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light south

winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with possible snow and freezing rain likely in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Near steady temperatures ranging from

the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Some

patchy fog developing. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ019-162215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

400 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Not as cold with near

steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ020-162215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

400 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain

overnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light south

winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with possible snow and freezing rain likely in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Some

patchy fog developing. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ021-162215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

400 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain

overnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light south

winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with possible snow and freezing rain likely in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy. A

chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ013-162215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

400 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain overnight. Not

as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light south winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with possible snow and freezing rain likely in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperatures in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ014-162215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

400 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely with a chance of freezing rain in

the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy. A

chance of rain in the morning. Near steady temperatures ranging from

the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ003-162215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

400 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Rain with freezing rain and snow likely in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice

accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Highs in the lower 40s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ004-162215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

400 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Snow, freezing rain and rain likely in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Not as cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ005-162215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

400 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Some patchy fog developing overnight.

Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Patchy fog. Near steady temperatures in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ006-162215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

400 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light northwest

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and snow in the

morning, then rain, snow with a chance of freezing rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow with freezing rain likely in the

evening, then rain and snow overnight. Some patchy fog developing.

Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain in the morning, then rain

likely with snow in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ007-162215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

400 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 30 inland to the

mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and snow in the

morning, then snow, rain and freezing rain likely in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths

of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain with freezing rain likely. Some

patchy fog developing. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain in the morning, then snow

in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ008-162215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

400 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Light northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning,

then snow, rain and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain likely in the evening, then

snow, rain and freezing rain overnight. Some patchy fog developing.

Lows around 30. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and freezing rain in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Patchy fog. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

