NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 23, 2022

094 FPUS51 KBUF 240657

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

157 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

NYZ001-241015-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

157 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely, then lake effect snow

late. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times late.

Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows.

Strong winds and cold with near steady temperatures around 10 above.

Southwest winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation 9 to

17 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy and much colder

with highs ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the mid 20s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

60 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Very windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from between

15 and 20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny and very windy. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

NYZ010-241015-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

157 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Additional accumulation 5 to 9 inches in the most

persistent snows. Strong winds and cold with near steady

temperatures ranging from between 5 and 10 above inland to between

10 and 15 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 35 to 50 mph

with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 feet. Strong winds

and much colder with highs 10 to 15. Southwest winds 35 to 50 mph

with gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 9 to 17 inches in the

most persistent snows. Very windy with lows 10 to 15. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of

blowing snow in the afternoon. Very windy and cold with highs in the

lower 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of

blowing snow in the evening. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ002-241015-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

157 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most

persistent snows. Strong winds and cold with near steady

temperatures ranging from between 5 and 10 above inland to between

10 and 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 35 to 50 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Additional accumulation 7 to 13 inches in the most

persistent snows. Very windy and much colder with highs ranging from

15 to 20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas

of blowing snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers

overnight. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches possible in the

most persistent snows. Very windy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from between 15 and 20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny and very windy. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ011-241015-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

157 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the most

persistent snows. Very windy and cold with near steady temperatures

between zero and 5 above. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 60 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Additional accumulation 8 to 15 inches in the most

persistent snows. Very windy and much colder with highs 10 to 15.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 7 to 13 inches in the

most persistent snows. Windy with lows 10 to 15. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of

blowing snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers overnight. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ085-241015-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

157 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most

persistent snows. Strong winds and cold with near steady

temperatures ranging from between zero and 5 below inland to between

5 and 10 above along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 35 to

50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning, then

lake effect snow in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may

be heavy at times in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 4 to

7 inches in the most persistent snows. Strong winds and much colder

with highs ranging from around 10 above inland to 15 to 20 along the

Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to

60 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 9 to 18 inches in the

most persistent snows. Very windy with lows ranging from 5 to

10 above inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times. Very windy and cold with highs ranging from

15 to 20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the morning, becoming

west and diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the

evening, then lake effect snow showers likely overnight. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above

inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ012-241015-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

157 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

and areas of blowing snow. Very windy and cold with near steady

temperatures ranging from between zero and 5 below on the hilltops

to between zero and 5 above across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 30 below.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Windy and much colder with highs 5 to

10 above. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 7 to 13 inches in the

most persistent snows. Windy with lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times. Cold with highs ranging from around 15 on the

hilltops to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ019-241015-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

157 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

and areas of blowing snow. Strong winds and cold with near steady

temperatures ranging from around 5 below in interior valleys to

between zero and 5 above along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind chill values as low as

30 below.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Strong winds and much colder with highs

ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to around 15 along the Lake Erie

shore. Southwest winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,

diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 8 to 15 inches in the

most persistent snows. Very windy and cold with lows ranging from

5 to 10 above in interior valleys to around 15 along the Lake Erie

shore. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times. Windy, cold with highs ranging from around

15 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of

blowing snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers

overnight. Windy, cold with lows ranging from zero to 5 above in

interior valleys to 10 to 15 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ020-241015-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

157 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

and areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with near steady temperatures

ranging from between 5 below and 10 below zero on the hilltops to

between zero and 5 below across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 30 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

and areas of blowing snow. Windy and much colder with highs 5 to

10 above. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then lake

effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow overnight.

Additional accumulation 5 to 9 inches possible in the most

persistent snows. Windy, cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ021-241015-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

157 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers

and areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with lows ranging from around

10 below on the hilltops to zero to 5 below across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Areas of blowing snow. Windy and much colder with highs ranging from

around 5 above on the hilltops to around 10 above across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows ranging from zero to 5 above on the hilltops

to 5 to 10 above across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to

15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ013-241015-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

157 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers

and areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with lows ranging from zero

to 5 below on the hilltops to zero to 5 above across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

and areas of blowing snow. Windy and much colder with highs ranging

from 5 to 10 above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then lake

effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow overnight.

Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches possible in the most

persistent snows. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above on the hilltops to

10 to 15 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from 15 to

20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

NYZ014-241015-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

157 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers

and areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with lows ranging from zero

to 5 below on the hilltops to zero to 5 above across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Areas of blowing snow. Windy and much colder with highs ranging from

5 to 10 above on the hilltops to around 15 across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above on the hilltops to 10 to

15 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to

the lower 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 10 to 15. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ003-241015-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

157 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing

snow. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Very windy and cold

with lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 60 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.

Additional accumulation up to 2 inches. Very windy and much colder

with highs 15 to 20. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of

blowing snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches possible in the

most persistent snows. Windy with lows 10 to 15. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Very windy with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming

southwest.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

NYZ004-241015-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

157 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers and

areas of blowing snow. Very windy and cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers

and areas of blowing snow. Very windy and much colder with highs

15 to 20. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows around 15. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

NYZ005-241015-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

157 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers and

areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with near steady temperatures

ranging from between 5 and 10 above inland to around 10 above along

the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Areas of blowing snow. Windy and much colder with highs 15 to 20.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows 10 to 15. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ006-241015-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

157 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing

snow. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Windy, cold with near

steady temperatures ranging from between zero and 5 above on the Tug

Hill to between 5 and 10 above across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

and areas of blowing snow. Windy and much colder with highs ranging

from 10 to 15 inland to around 20 along the Lake Ontario shore.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows ranging from 10 to 15 across the Tug Hill

to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with highs ranging from around 20 on the Tug Hill to

the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of lake

effect snow showers. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 across the Tug Hill

to around 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ007-241015-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

157 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SUNDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most

persistent snows. Strong winds. Near steady temperatures ranging

from between zero and 5 above on the Tug Hill to around 15 across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to

70 mph, diminishing to 30 to 50 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Additional accumulation 6 to 11 inches in the most

persistent snows. Strong winds and much colder with highs ranging

from 10 to 15 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 7 to 14 inches in the

most persistent snows. Strong winds with lows ranging from 10 to

15 across the Tug Hill to the lower 20s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Southwest winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times. Very windy with highs ranging from the lower

20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest

winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming west and diminishing to 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Snow may be heavy at times. Windy with lows ranging from

10 to 15 across the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario

shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 20 to

25. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ008-241015-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

157 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow, then lake effect snow showers likely

late. Areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches

in the most persistent snows. Windy. Near steady temperatures

ranging from between zero and 5 above on the hilltops to between

5 and 10 above across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

and areas of blowing snow. Windy and much colder with highs 10 to

15. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches

possible. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above on the hilltops to 10 to

15 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs

15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

10 to 15. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

