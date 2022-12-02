NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 1, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

404 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

NYZ001-022215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

404 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Breezy and not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Very windy and mild.

Late morning highs in the lower 50s, then temperatures falling to

the upper 30s inland and to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the

mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the

evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ010-022215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

404 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Breezy and not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Windy, mild. Late morning highs in the

lower 50s, then temperatures falling to around 40. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid

20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ002-022215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

404 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming

south around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Breezy and not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Very windy and mild.

Late morning highs in the lower 50s, then temperatures falling into

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west and

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ011-022215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

404 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Breezy and not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Windy, mild. Late morning highs in the

lower 50s, then temperatures falling into the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ085-022215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

404 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s inland to

the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Windy and not as cold with lows ranging from around

40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Very windy. Late morning

highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s

across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid

30s inland and to around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

60 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and colder with highs ranging from the mid

30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ012-022215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

404 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light

winds, becoming south 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Windy and not as cold with lows around 40. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Very windy. Late morning

highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across

the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 30s on

the hilltops and to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and colder with highs ranging from the lower

30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ019-022215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

404 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s inland to the

upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Windy and not as cold with lows ranging from the upper

30s in interior valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Very windy. Late morning highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the

lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 30s on the

hilltops and to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

60 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior valleys to around

30 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Colder with highs ranging from the

mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ020-022215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

404 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Windy and not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Late morning highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the

lower elevations, then temperatures falling into the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ021-022215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

404 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from

around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Breezy and not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Late morning highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the

lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 30s on the

hilltops and to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and colder with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ013-022215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

404 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from

the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Windy and not as cold with lows around 40. South winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, windy, mild. Late morning highs ranging from the

upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to the upper 30s on the

hilltops and to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and colder with highs ranging from the mid

30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ014-022215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

404 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Windy and not as cold. Early evening lows in the upper

30s, then temperatures rising into the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Windy, mild. Late morning highs ranging

from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 30s on the hilltops

and to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and colder with highs ranging from the lower

30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ003-022215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

404 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Not as cold. Late evening lows in the lower 40s, then

temperatures rising into the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Very windy and mild. Late morning highs in

the lower 50s, then temperatures falling into the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 40. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ004-022215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

404 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Breezy and not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Very windy and mild with highs in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 40. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ005-022215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

404 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, windy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Colder with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ006-022215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

404 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows ranging from the

lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, windy with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to

30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the

upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Colder with highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s

along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ007-022215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

404 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Windy with lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Very windy with highs ranging from the mid 40s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South

winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 60 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Very windy and colder with lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the

evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Colder with highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the

upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

NYZ008-022215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

404 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow

overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, windy with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Colder with highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

