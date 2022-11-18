NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 17, 2022

407 FPUS51 KBUF 180731

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

231 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

NYZ001-181000-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

231 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

EST SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely with scattered thunderstorms

overnight. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches possible. Lows in

the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible

in the morning, then lake effect snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder

possible in the evening, then lake effect snow showers likely

overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Cold with lows 20 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph overnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ010-181000-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

231 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible.

Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 4 to 8 inches in

the most persistent snows. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to

the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible,

along with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times. Additional accumulation 10 to 20 inches in the most

persistent snows. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder

possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 7 to

14 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with lows ranging from

around 20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible

in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times in the morning. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow with

some rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Cold

with lows 20 to 25. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers and

areas of blowing snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ002-181000-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

231 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

EST SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Cold with lows

ranging from around 20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

overnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing

snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ011-181000-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

231 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most persistent snows.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional

accumulation 7 to 13 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional accumulation 4 to 8 inches in the most persistent snows.

Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of

blowing snow overnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers and

areas of blowing snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ085-181000-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

231 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible.

Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 4 to 8 inches in

the most persistent snows. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to

the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow with some

rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional

accumulation 10 to 20 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with

highs ranging from around 30 inland to the mid 30s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow with some

rumbles of thunder possible in the evening, then lake effect snow

showers likely with some rumbles of thunder possible overnight. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening. Additional accumulation 6 to

11 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with lows ranging from

15 to 20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely with some rumbles

of thunder possible in the evening, then lake effect snow with some

rumbles of thunder possible overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times overnight. Windy with lows ranging from 15 to

20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ012-181000-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

231 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most persistent snows.

Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning, then lake

effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 6 to

12 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs ranging from

the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional

accumulation 3 to 6 inches possible in the most persistent snows.

Cold with lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the mid

20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then lake

effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow overnight.

Cold with lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers and

areas of blowing snow. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ019-181000-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

231 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow with a chance of thunderstorms, then snow showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Areas of blowing snow.

Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches.

Lows ranging from the lower 20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s

along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of lake effect snow showers, with areas of

blowing snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows ranging from

around 15 in interior valleys to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the

upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with scattered thunderstorms

in the evening, then lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder

possible overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at

times overnight. Very windy and cold with lows ranging from 15 to

20 in interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow with some

rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to

25. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ020-181000-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

231 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder

possible overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Cold with

lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ021-181000-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

231 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely

overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ013-181000-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

231 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Additional accumulation up to 2 inches. Cold with highs in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ014-181000-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

231 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows 20 to 25.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Cold with lows 20 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ003-181000-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

231 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the mid

20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows ranging from around 20 inland to the mid 20s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ004-181000-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

231 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing

snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ005-181000-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

231 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow with some

rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ006-181000-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

231 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms,

then a chance of snow showers late. Additional accumulation an inch

or less. Lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill to the

upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs ranging from the lower

30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the

Tug Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the

upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug

Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow with some

rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to

15. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ007-181000-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

231 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible.

Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in

the most persistent snows. Near steady temperatures ranging from the

upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow with some

rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional

accumulation 7 to 14 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with

highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder

possible, along with areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow may

be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 7 to 14 inches in the

most persistent snows. Windy with lows ranging from 20 to 25 across

the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Windy, cold with highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder

possible, along with areas of blowing snow overnight. Snow may be

heavy at times. Very windy with lows ranging from 15 to 20 across

the Tug Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. South

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Areas of

blowing snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to

15. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ008-181000-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

231 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional

accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Near steady

temperatures in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs ranging from around 30 on

the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then snow showers

likely overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Additional accumulation 6 to 11 inches in the most persistent snows.

Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely

overnight. Lows 15 to 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to

15. Highs around 30.

