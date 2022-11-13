NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 12, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

517 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

NYZ001-132230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

517 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers this morning, then a chance

of rain showers early this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ010-132230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

517 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early this

afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers late. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ002-132230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

517 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers through early

this afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ011-132230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

517 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40. West winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ085-132230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

517 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation in the

most persistent snows ranging from little or nothing across the

lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Cold

with highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from the mid

20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the

mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s

inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore.

East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

NYZ012-132230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

517 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers likely. Snow accumulation

in the most persistent snows ranging from little or nothing in the

valleys to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Highs ranging

from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s in the valleys.

West winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s

on the hilltops to the upper 30s in the valleys. Northwest winds 10

mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s in the valleys.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ019-132230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

517 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers. Additional snow

accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from little or

nothing across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches across the

higher terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation in

the most persistent snows ranging from little or nothing across the

lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Lows

ranging from the mid 20s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along

the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s in

interior valleys to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to the

lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

NYZ020-132230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

517 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers early, then lake effect snow and

rain showers from late morning on. Additional snow accumulation in

the most persistent snows ranging from up to 2 inches across the

lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches across the higher terrain. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. West winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers in the evening, then just a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation up to 2

inches in the most persistent snows. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ021-132230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

517 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers likely early, then lake effect

snow and rain showers from late morning on. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the mid

30s on the hilltops to around 40 in the valleys. West winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight.

Additional accumulation up to 2 inches in the most persistent snows.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s

on the hilltops to the upper 30s in the valleys. Northwest winds 10

mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s in the valleys. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

NYZ013-132230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

517 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the

lower 40s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to around 40 in the valleys. West winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s in the valleys. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ014-132230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

517 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this

morning, then lake effect rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the

lower elevations. West winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s

on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph

or less, becoming northwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid

30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ003-132230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

517 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this morning,

then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid

20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ004-132230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

517 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow showers early, then lake effect

rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers in the evening, then

lake effect snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches

in the most persistent snows. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ005-132230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

517 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Lake effect rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers early, then just lake effect rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers in the evening, then

lake effect snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches

in the most persistent snows. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ006-132230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

517 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers this morning, then lake

effect rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Accumulation up to 2 inches in

the most persistent snows. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

west. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around

20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ007-132230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

517 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers likely south of Watertown

early, then just a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows ranging

from the lower 20s across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from 20 to 25 across the Tug Hill to the mid

20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ008-132230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

517 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers through early afternoon,

then a chance of rain and snow showers late. Snow accumulation an

inch or less. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the

lower 40s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s in the valleys. Northwest winds 5 to 10

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s in

the valleys. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

