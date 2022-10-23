NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 22, 2022

_____

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

433 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

NYZ001-232115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

433 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ010-232115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

433 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows around 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ002-232115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

433 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds, becoming east

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around

70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ011-232115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

433 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs around 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows around 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ085-232115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

433 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph

or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs around 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ012-232115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

433 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ019-232115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

433 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s in interior

valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s in interior valleys to the

lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ020-232115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

433 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Warm with highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ021-232115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

433 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Warm with

highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs around 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ013-232115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

433 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around

70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ014-232115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

433 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows around 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ003-232115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

433 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southeast

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Northeast winds 10 mph

or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ004-232115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

433 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southeast

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ005-232115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

433 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows around 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

NYZ006-232115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

433 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ007-232115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

433 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ008-232115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

433 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the

lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

EAJ

