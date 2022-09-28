NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 27, 2022 _____ 204 FPUS51 KBUF 280835 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 435 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022 NYZ001-282115- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 435 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early, then a chance of showers through early afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming north. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ010-282115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 435 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early, then a chance of showers through early afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northwest winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ002-282115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 435 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Occasional showers this morning, then a chance of showers early this afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ011-282115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 435 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Occasional showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Chilly with lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ085-282115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 435 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming north. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light north winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ012-282115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 435 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ019-282115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 435 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely through early afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows ranging from the lower 40s in interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light north winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Patchy fog and frost overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ020-282115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 435 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely through early afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Cool with highs in the lower 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Light north winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Areas of frost with patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ021-282115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 435 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely late this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Light north winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Patchy fog and frost overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ013-282115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 435 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022 .TODAY...Occasional showers through early afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northwest winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ014-282115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 435 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022 .TODAY...Occasional showers through early afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ003-282115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 435 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Occasional showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northwest winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ004-282115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 435 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022 .TODAY...Occasional showers through early afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ005-282115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 435 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022 .TODAY...Occasional showers through early afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ006-282115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 435 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022 .TODAY...Occasional showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows ranging from the lower 40s across the Tug Hill to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light north winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ007-282115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 435 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early, then a chance of showers through early afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light north winds. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ008-282115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 435 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Light northwest winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light north winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$