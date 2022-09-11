NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 10, 2022

679 FPUS51 KBUF 110818

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

NYZ001-112115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warm

with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph

or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ010-112115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely late this morning. Occasional rain early

this afternoon, then showers likely late. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm

with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to

around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ002-112115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ011-112115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers late this morning. Occasional rain

early this afternoon, then showers likely late. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ085-112115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely late this

morning. Occasional rain early this afternoon, then showers likely

late. Highs ranging from the mid 60s inland to around 70 along the

Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Some

patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ012-112115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely late this

morning. Occasional rain this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid

60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Some patchy

fog developing overnight. Warm with near steady temperatures in the

lower 60s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ019-112115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely early, then occasional rain through early

afternoon. Showers likely late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Some patchy

fog developing overnight. Warm with lows ranging from the lower 60s

in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Cooler with lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to

the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ020-112115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely early, then occasional rain through early

afternoon. Showers likely late. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Some patchy

fog developing overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ021-112115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely early, then occasional rain from late

morning on. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast

around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Some patchy

fog developing overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ013-112115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely late this

morning. Occasional rain this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid

60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light

south winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Some patchy

fog developing overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ014-112115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely late this morning. Occasional rain this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the

lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with

near steady temperatures in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ003-112115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warm

with lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ004-112115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with

lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ005-112115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy

with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ006-112115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early this afternoon. Showers

likely late. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Warm with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light

southeast winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging

from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ007-112115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warm

with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging

from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ008-112115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging

from around 70 on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Mild with

lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower

60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging

from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

