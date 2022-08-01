NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 31, 2022 _____ 449 FPUS51 KBUF 010606 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 206 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 NYZ001-010915- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 206 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Starlit skies. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ010-010915- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 206 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Starlit skies. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ002-010915- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 206 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Starlit skies. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ011-010915- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 206 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Starlit skies. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ085-010915- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 206 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Starlit skies. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ012-010915- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 206 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Starlit skies but with some patchy fog developing. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ019-010915- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 206 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Clear skies will give way to some patchy low clouds and valley fog. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ020-010915- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 206 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Clear skies will give way to some patchy low clouds and valley fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ021-010915- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 206 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Clear skies will give way to some patchy low clouds and valley fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ013-010915- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 206 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Starlit skies but with patchy fog developing. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ014-010915- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 206 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Starlit skies. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ003-010915- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 206 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Starlit skies. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ004-010915- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 206 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Starlit skies. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ005-010915- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 206 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Starlit skies. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ006-010915- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 206 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Starlit skies. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ007-010915- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 206 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Starlit skies. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across the Tug Hill to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ008-010915- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 206 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Starlit skies. Lows around 60. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$