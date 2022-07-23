NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 22, 2022 _____ 010 FPUS51 KBUF 230833 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 432 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022 NYZ001-232100- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 432 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Breezy, muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ010-232100- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 432 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ002-232100- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 432 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ011-232100- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 432 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ085-232100- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 432 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ012-232100- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 432 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ019-232100- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 432 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ020-232100- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 432 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ021-232100- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 432 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ013-232100- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 432 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ014-232100- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 432 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ003-232100- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 432 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ004-232100- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 432 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ005-232100- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 432 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ006-232100- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 432 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to around 90 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ007-232100- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 432 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ008-232100- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 432 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$