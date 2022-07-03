NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 2, 2022

_____

507 FPUS51 KBUF 030839

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

439 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

NYZ001-032115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

439 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warmer

with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ010-032115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

439 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to

around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ002-032115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

439 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the

upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or less.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warmer

with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ011-032115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

439 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ085-032115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

439 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to

around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows ranging from

the mid 60s inland to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ012-032115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

439 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid

60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ019-032115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

439 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior

valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the

Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows ranging from

the mid 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ020-032115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

439 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ021-032115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

439 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ013-032115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

439 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s

on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid

60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ014-032115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

439 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warmer with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ003-032115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

439 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to

around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warmer

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ004-032115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

439 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the

upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warmer with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ005-032115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

439 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to

around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warmer

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ006-032115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

439 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s across the

Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

southwest winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ007-032115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

439 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the

Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ008-032115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

439 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

EAJ

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather