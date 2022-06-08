NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

NYZ001-080915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10

mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain overnight. Some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ010-080915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along

the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. West winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain overnight. Some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ002-080915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain overnight. Some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ011-080915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain overnight. Some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ085-080915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy with some

patchy fog developing. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the

mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain overnight. Some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy with

rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower

50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ012-080915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

in the valleys. Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain overnight. Some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cool

with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ019-080915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows ranging

from the lower 50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s along the

Lake Erie shore. Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the

lower 70s inland. Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from

the lower 50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from around

50 in interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ020-080915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

overnight. Some fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cool with

highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 50. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ021-080915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Some fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain overnight. Some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cool with

highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 50. West winds

diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ013-080915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain overnight. Some fog developing overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Some fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15

mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ014-080915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain overnight. Some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ003-080915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain overnight. Some fog developing overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Some fog in the morning, otherwise rain. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ004-080915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10

mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. West winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain overnight. Some fog developing overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain, cool

with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the upper 60s inland. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ005-080915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. West winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain overnight. Some fog developing overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

60s inland. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ006-080915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to

mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain overnight. Some fog developing overnight.

Lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain, cool

with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower

50s across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ007-080915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Some fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in the

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain, cool

with highs ranging from around 60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the upper

40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ008-080915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Some

patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Some fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in the

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the hilltops to around 70 in the valleys. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Some fog in the morning, otherwise rain, cool with highs

ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s in the valleys.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

