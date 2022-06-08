NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 7, 2022 _____ 004 FPUS51 KBUF 080607 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022 NYZ001-080915- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ010-080915- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ002-080915- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ011-080915- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ085-080915- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ012-080915- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. Light west winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ019-080915- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light west winds. .WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Light west winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 in interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ020-080915- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light west winds. .WEDNESDAY...Some fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain overnight. Some fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ021-080915- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY...Some fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 50. West winds diminishing to 10 mph or less. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ013-080915- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light west winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain overnight. Some fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Some fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ014-080915- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ003-080915- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain overnight. Some fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Some fog in the morning, otherwise rain. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ004-080915- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain overnight. Some fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain, cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ005-080915- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain overnight. Some fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ006-080915- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain overnight. Some fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain, cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 50s across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ007-080915- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Some fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain, cool with highs ranging from around 60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ008-080915- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 207 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Some patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY...Some fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 in the valleys. West winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Some fog in the morning, otherwise rain, cool with highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s in the valleys. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$