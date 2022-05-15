NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 14, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

217 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

217 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog. Mild with lows

ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around

60 inland. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ010-150915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

217 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog. Warm with lows

around 60. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly

sunny. Warm with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ002-150915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

217 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog. Warm with lows

ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

60s inland. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly

sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore

to around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ011-150915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

217 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Some

patchy fog. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ085-150915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

217 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy

fog. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Warm with highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warm with lows around 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Late morning highs in the mid 60s, then temperatures falling to the

mid 50s on the hilltops and to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ012-150915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

217 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy

fog. Warm with lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ019-150915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

217 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy

fog. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Erie shore to around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ020-150915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

217 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy fog

developing late. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Warm with highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ021-150915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

217 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy fog

developing late. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Mild with lows in the mid

50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ013-150915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

217 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy fog

developing late. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with occasional showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ014-150915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

217 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing late.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm with lows around 60.

Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with occasional showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ003-150915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

217 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog. Warm with lows

ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

60s inland. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny

with a chance of showers. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ004-150915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

217 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing late.

Warm with lows ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore

to the mid 60s inland. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny

with a chance of showers. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to

around 70 inland. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ005-150915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

217 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Some patchy

fog developing late. Warm with lows ranging from the lower 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light south winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Warm with lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with occasional showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Breezy with lows around 50. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ006-150915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

217 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy fog

developing late. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in

the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Warm

with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper

70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

70s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Breezy, cooler with lows ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ007-150915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

217 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy

fog. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in

the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

70s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ008-150915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

217 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy fog

developing late. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

