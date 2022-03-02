NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

346 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

346 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely late. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Windy, colder

with lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from

around 10 above inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

346 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely late. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely overnight. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows 15 to 20.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from 5 to

10 above inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

346 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early this morning. Rain

and snow showers likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow showers

overnight. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy, colder with lows

around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with snow showers likely in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional

accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from

around 10 above inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs around 30. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

346 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early this morning. A

chance of rain and snow showers late. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows 15 to 20.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs around 30. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

346 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers late.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow showers

overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from around an inch across the

lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches across the higher terrain. Lows

15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs

ranging from around 20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie

shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from zero to

5 above inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

346 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers late.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Colder with

lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to

20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

346 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers late.

Highs ranging from the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore to the

lower 40s inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

overnight. Accumulation ranging from around an inch across the lower

elevations to 1 to 3 inches across the higher terrain. Lows 15 to

20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs

20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from

5 to 10 above in interior valleys to 10 to 15 along the Lake Erie

shore. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

346 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers late. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow showers

overnight. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows 15 to 20. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs

20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to

5 above. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

346 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow showers

overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Colder with lows 15 to

20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs 20 to 25.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

346 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow showers

overnight. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Colder with lows 15 to

20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch

or less. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

346 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers early. Little or no additional accumulation. Highs ranging

from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow showers

overnight. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Colder with lows ranging

from around 15 on the hilltops to 20 to 25 across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging

from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

346 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early this morning. A

chance of rain showers late. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow showers

overnight. Additional snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Very windy

and colder with lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from 5 to

10 above inland to around 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

346 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early this morning, then a

chance of snow showers late this morning. Additional accumulation an

inch or less. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow showers

overnight. Additional snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy, colder

with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows ranging

from around 10 above inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario

shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming west.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

346 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers this morning. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs

in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow showers

overnight. Additional snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Colder with highs in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from

10 to 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

346 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. A chance of snow

and rain showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows ranging

from around 10 above on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Colder with highs ranging

from around 15 on the Tug Hill to 20 to 25 across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from zero

to 5 below across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario

shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from around 20 on

the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

346 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows

10 to 15. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Colder with highs 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from zero to

5 below across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs ranging from around 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid

20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

346 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Highs ranging

from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows

5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs 15 to

20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 below to

10 below zero. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs 20 to 25. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

