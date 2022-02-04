NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 3, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

411 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

411 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning, then just a chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2

inches. Cold with highs around 20. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming light. Chance of snow 70

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of lake effect snow showers in

the evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Cold with lows in the

single digits. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15

mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of lake effect snow showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs

generally in the teens. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to 10 to

15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

411 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Light snow early, then just a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold with highs

around 20. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of lake effect snow showers in

the evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Colder with lows

in the single digits. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of lake effect snow showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs

only in the teens. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10

mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

411 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Light snow likely through early afternoon, then just a

chance of snow showers late. Additional accumulation around 2 inches.

Cold with highs around 20. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph this morning, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of lake effect snow showers in

the evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the single

digits. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning. Cold

with highs only in the teens. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows ranging from the single digits inland to

around 10 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

411 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Light snow early, then just a chance of snow showers late.

Additional accumulation around 2 inches. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of lake effect snow showers in

the evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Cold with lows in the

single digits. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of lake effect snow showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs

only in the teens. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

411 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Light snow early, then just a chance of snow showers late.

Additional accumulation around 2 inches. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 80

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of lake effect

snow showers. Colder with lows zero to 5 above. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered flurries in the

morning. Cold with highs generally in the teens. West winds 5 to 10

mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above.

Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

411 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Light snow early, then just a chance of snow showers late.

Additional accumulation around 2 inches. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of lake effect

snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above. Light winds, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of lake effect snow showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs

10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 below.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s in the valleys. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

411 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Light snow early, then just a chance of snow showers late.

Additional accumulation around 2 inches. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 mph or less. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of lake effect

snow showers. Colder with lows ranging from zero to 5 above in

interior valleys to near 10 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of lake effect snow showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered flurries in the

afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from zero to

5 above in interior valleys to about 10 along the Lake Erie shore.

Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

411 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Light snow early, then just a chance of snow showers late.

Additional accumulation around 2 inches. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of lake effect

snow showers. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered flurries in the

morning. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 below.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

411 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Light snow early, then just a chance of snow showers late.

Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of lake effect snow showers in

the evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Lows zero to

5 above. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 below.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s in the valleys. South winds 10

to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

411 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Light snow into the midday, then just some snow showers

likely late. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Cold with highs

15 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of lake effect

snow showers. Lows in the single digits. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of lake effect snow showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs

only in the teens. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s in the valleys. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

411 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Light snow through midday, then just snow showers likely

late. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs ranging

from around 15 on the hilltops to around 20 across the lower

elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of lake effect

snow showers. Lows ranging from 5 to 10. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming west.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of lake effect snow showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs

only in the teens. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

411 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Light snow this morning, then snow showers likely this

afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs

around 20. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the

evening, then just a chance of lake effect snow showers overnight.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows 5 to 10. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Scattered flurries in the

morning. Cold with highs only in the teens. Northwest winds 10 to 15

mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from zero to

5 above inland to near 10 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

411 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Light snow through midday, then snow showers likely late.

Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the lower

20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation

1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 10 to 15. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow showers

in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered flurries in the

afternoon. Cold with highs only in the teens. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to

5 above. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

411 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Light snow this morning, then snow showers likely this

afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Cold with highs

around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

morning. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation

1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 10 to 15. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow showers

in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered flurries in the

afternoon. Cold with highs only in the teens. Northwest winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows zero to 5 above.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

411 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Light snow this morning, then snow showers likely this

afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Cold with highs

ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of lake effect

snow showers. Lows ranging from zero to 5 below across the Tug Hill

to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from 5 to

10 above on the Tug Hill to just the teens elsewhere. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows ranging from zero to 5 below across the Tug

Hill to zero to 5 above along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the

lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

411 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Light snow early, then just a chance of snow showers late.

Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs 10 to 15.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold with lows zero to 5 below. Light

north winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 10 to 15. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows ranging from 5 to 10 below zero across the

Tug Hill to zero to 5 below along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

411 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Light snow this morning, then just a chance of snow showers

late. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Cold with highs 10 to

15. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 5 to 10 above.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 below zero. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the

lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s in the valleys. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

