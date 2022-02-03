NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

416 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

NYZ001-032230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

416 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times late. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

morning, becoming northeast. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Lows

around 15. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ010-032230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

416 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Accumulation

3 to 5 inches. Late morning highs in the upper 20s, then

temperatures falling into the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation

3 to 5 inches. Lows around 15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs around 20. North winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the single digits. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ002-032230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

416 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times late. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Early morning

highs in the upper 20s, then temperatures falling into the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of snow 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Additional accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Lows around 15.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches

possible. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from the single digits inland to 10 to 15

along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ011-032230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

416 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon.

Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Early morning highs in the upper 20s,

then temperatures falling into the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10

mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow may

be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Lows 10 to

15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches

possible. Cold with highs 15 to 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the single digits. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ085-032230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

416 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon.

Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Early afternoon highs ranging from the

mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations,

then temperatures falling into the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15

mph, becoming northeast. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow may

be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Lows 10 to

15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs 15 to 20. North winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows zero to 5 above. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ012-032230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

416 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon.

Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Early morning highs in the mid to upper

20s, then temperatures falling to the upper teens by evening. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow may

be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Lows 10 to

15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches

possible. Cold with highs 15 to 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs only in the teens. Northwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ019-032230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

416 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times this afternoon. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs

in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northeast. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow may

be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Lows 10 to

15. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming north. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then just a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs 15 to 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows ranging from zero to 5 above in interior

valleys to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Erie shore. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs only in the teens. Light winds. Chance of snow 30

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ020-032230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

416 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon.

Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Early morning highs in the upper 20s,

then temperatures falling into the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow may

be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Lows 10 to

15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then just a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs 15 to 20. North winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the teens. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ021-032230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

416 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon.

Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Early morning highs in the lower 30s,

then temperatures falling into the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow may

be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 5 to 7 inches. Much

colder with lows 10 to 15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then just a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs 15 to 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the teens. Northwest winds 10

mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ013-032230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

416 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon.

Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Early morning highs in the lower 30s,

then temperatures falling to the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow may

be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 5 to 7 inches. Lows 10 to

15. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches

possible. Cold with highs 15 to 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper teens. Northwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ014-032230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

416 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times late. Accumulation 2 to

4 inches. Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then temperatures

falling to around 20. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming north

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation

5 to 7 inches. Lows 10 to 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow, mainly through midday. Additional accumulation 1 to

2 inches. Cold with highs in the upper teens to near 20. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from zero to 5 above on the hilltops to 5 to

10 above across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the teens.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 50

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ003-032230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

416 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times late. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Early morning

highs around 30, then temperatures falling into the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Additional accumulation 5 to 7 inches. Lows 15 to 20.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation around 2 inches. Cold with highs

15 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow likely in the

evening, then just a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 10 to

15. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs mainly in the

teens. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ004-032230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

416 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times late. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Early morning

highs in the lower 30s, then temperatures falling into the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Additional accumulation 5 to 7 inches. Lows 15 to 20. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation around 2 inches. Cold with highs

around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of lake effect snow

showers. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ005-032230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

416 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Early morning highs in

the mid 30s, then temperatures falling into the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow may

be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 5 to 7 inches. Much

colder with lows 15 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then just a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold

with highs around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5

to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of lake effect snow

showers. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ006-032230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

416 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Early morning highs

ranging from the low to mid 30s, then temperatures falling to around

20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow may

be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 5 to 7 inches. Much

colder with lows 10 to 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then just a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to

2 inches possible. Cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug

Hill to 20 to 25 across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15

mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from zero to 5 below across the Tug Hill to

5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs ranging from around 10 above on the Tug Hill to

15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ007-032230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

416 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow this afternoon.

Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Early morning highs in the upper 20s,

then temperatures falling to around 20. North winds increasing to 10

to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow may

be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Lows

around 10. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of

snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then just a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an

inch or less. Cold with highs 15 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 below. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 10 to 15. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ008-032230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

416 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Early morning highs in

the lower 30s, then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20. Light

winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation

5 to 8 inches. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then just a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs 15 to 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold with lows 5 to 10 below zero.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 10 to 15. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

