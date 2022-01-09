NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 9, 2022

_____

515 FPUS51 KBUF 091444

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

944 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

NYZ001-092215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

944 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Rain late this morning, then a chance of rain early

this afternoon. A chance of rain and snow late. Very windy. Late

morning highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling into the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Accumulation up to 2 inches. Very windy with lows

15 to 20. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation

an inch or less. Windy, cold with highs around 20. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Windy, cold with lows zero to 5 above.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs 20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ010-092215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

944 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then a chance of rain

and snow late. Windy. Late morning highs in the lower 40s, then

temperatures falling into the mid 30s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Windy

with lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers overnight. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ002-092215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

944 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Rain late this morning, then a chance of

rain early this afternoon. A chance of rain and snow late. Very

windy. Late morning highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures

falling into the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming

west 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers

overnight. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Very windy with lows 15 to

20. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation

up to 2 inches possible. Windy and much colder with highs around 20.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Windy, cold with lows zero to 5 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ011-092215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

944 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then a chance of rain

and snow late. Late morning highs in the lower 40s, then

temperatures falling into the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or less.

Windy with lows 10 to 15. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then snow showers

likely overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Cold

with lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ085-092215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

944 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then rain and snow

likely late. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across

the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain.

Windy with highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming

west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow overnight.

Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from

1 to 2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches across

the higher terrain. Windy, colder with lows ranging from 10 to

15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy, cold

with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to 15 to 20 across

the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then snow showers

likely overnight. Cold with lows ranging from zero to 5 below inland

to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from 15 to 20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore.

Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ012-092215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

944 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then a chance of snow

and rain late. Windy. Late morning highs ranging from the upper 30s

on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to the lower 30s on the hilltops and to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to

3 inches. Windy, colder with lows 10 to 15. West winds 15 to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches

possible. Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold with lows zero to 5 below.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

$$

NYZ019-092215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

944 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Rain likely through early afternoon, then snow and

rain likely late. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing

across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher

terrain. Windy. Late morning highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations, then temperatures

falling to around 30 on the hilltops and to the lower 30s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy,

colder with lows 10 to 15. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy, cold

with highs 15 to 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Windy, cold with lows ranging from zero to 5 above in

interior valleys to 10 to 15 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ020-092215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

944 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then snow and rain

likely late. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy,

colder with lows 10 to 15. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with

highs 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then snow showers

likely overnight. Cold with lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light

winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ021-092215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

944 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then a chance of rain

and snow late. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight.

Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy, colder with lows 10 to 15. West

winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows zero to

5 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ013-092215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

944 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Rain likely late this morning, then a chance of

rain early this afternoon. A chance of rain and snow late. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows 10 to 15. West

winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from

15 to 20 on the hilltops to around 20 across the lower elevations.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold with lows zero to 5 above.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ014-092215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

944 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Rain late this morning, then a chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows

10 to 15. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Much colder with highs ranging

from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold with lows ranging from

zero to 5 below on the hilltops to zero to 5 above across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Cold with highs 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ003-092215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

944 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Rain late this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers

overnight. Accumulation around an inch. Very windy with lows 15 to

20. West winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy and much colder with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then snow showers

likely overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times

in the evening. Windy, cold with lows zero to 5 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ004-092215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

944 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Rain and freezing rain late this morning, then rain

likely early this afternoon. A chance of rain late. Additional ice

accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Windy with highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then snow showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Snow may be heavy at times

in the evening. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent

snows. Very windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds 25 to 35 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy and much colder with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may

be heavy at times in the evening. Windy, cold with lows zero to

5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ005-092215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

944 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Rain and freezing rain late this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Additional ice accumulation of a few

hundredths of an inch. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow with lake effect rain likely in the

evening, then lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible

overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy

with lows 15 to 20. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches possible. Windy and much

colder with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Cold with highs around 15.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ006-092215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

944 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM

EST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Rain and freezing rain late this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Additional ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an

inch. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow with some

rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional

accumulation 5 to 9 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with

lows ranging from 10 to 15 across the Tug Hill to the lower 20s

along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible,

along with areas of blowing snow in the morning. Snow may be heavy

at times. Additional accumulation 10 to 20 inches in the most

persistent snows. Windy and much colder with highs ranging from

15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Cold with lows ranging from 10 below to 15 below zero

across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 below along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from

5 to 10 above inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ007-092215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

944 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Rain and freezing rain late this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Additional ice accumulation of a few hundredths of

an inch. Very windy with highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to

around 40 along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 25 to 35 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers

overnight. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches. Very windy with

lows ranging from 10 to 15 across the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 along the

Lake Ontario shore. West winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Additional

accumulation 4 to 8 inches possible. Windy and much colder with

highs 15 to 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest and

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cold with lows ranging from

10 below to 15 below zero across the Tug Hill to 5 below to 10 below

zero along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from 5 to

10 above inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ008-092215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

944 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM

EST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Freezing rain, rain and sleet late this morning,

then snow, rain and sleet early this afternoon. Rain and snow late.

Snow and sleet accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the

lower elevations to up to 2 inches across the higher terrain.

Additional ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight.

Additional accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the

lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches across the higher terrain. Lows

5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible.

Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation in the most

persistent snows ranging from 3 to 6 inches across the lower

elevations to 8 to 16 inches across the higher terrain. Much colder

with highs 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Cold with lows 10 below to 15 below zero. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs zero to 5 above. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

Hitchcock

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather