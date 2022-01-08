NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1250 PM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

NYZ001-082230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1250 PM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet

overnight. Not as cold. Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then

temperatures rising into the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Windy. Early highs in the lower 40s, then

temperatures falling into the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers overnight. Very windy with lows 15 to 20.

West winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy and much colder with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ010-082230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1250 PM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional rain with snow and sleet likely

overnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Not as cold.

Early evening lows in the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the

Lake Erie shore, then temperatures rising into the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Late morning highs

in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling into the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs in the

lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ002-082230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1250 PM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow, sleet and rain likely overnight.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Not as cold. Early evening

lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising into the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers overnight. Very windy with lows 15 to 20.

West winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Windy and much colder

with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ011-082230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1250 PM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional rain with sleet with possible

snow and overnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Not as

cold. Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising

into the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional rain in the morning, then rain likely with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Early highs in the lower 40s, then

temperatures falling into the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs around

20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ085-082230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1250 PM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to

the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sleet, rain, snow with a chance

of freezing rain overnight. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Not as cold. Early evening lows ranging from the mid

20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations,

then temperatures rising to the mid 30s on the hilltops and to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional rain with snow likely. Snow accumulation

ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around

an inch across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the upper 30s

on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow showers likely

overnight. Windy with lows ranging from around 15 inland to around

20 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then lake effect snow

in the afternoon. Much colder with near steady temperatures ranging

from between 15 and 20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ012-082230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1250 PM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

occasional sleet, rain, a chance of freezing rain and snow

overnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Not as cold.

Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising to the

mid 30s on the hilltops and to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then snow

and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation

ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around

an inch across the higher terrain. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Much colder with highs 15 to 20. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around zero. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ019-082230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1250 PM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to

the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with occasional

sleet and rain with freezing rain likely overnight. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch.

Not as cold. Early evening lows in the mid 20s in interior valleys

to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore, then temperatures rising to

the mid 30s in interior valleys and to around 40 along the Lake Erie

shore. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then snow

and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation

ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around

an inch across the higher terrain. Early highs ranging from the mid

30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations,

then temperatures falling to around 30 on the hilltops and to the

mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow showers likely

overnight. Windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow. Windy and much colder with highs 15 to

20. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ020-082230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1250 PM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with occasional

sleet, freezing rain and rain overnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Not

as cold. Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising

to the lower 30s on the hilltops and to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain in the

morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation an inch or less. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths

of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow showers likely

overnight. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow. Much colder with highs 15 to 20. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ021-082230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1250 PM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with occasional

sleet and freezing rain overnight. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Not as cold. Early

evening lows in the lower 20s, then temperatures rising to around

30 on the hilltops and to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional sleet, rain, snow and freezing rain in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation an inch or less. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths

of an inch. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 15. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Much colder with highs 15 to 20. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ013-082230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1250 PM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with sleet,

rain likely with a chance of freezing rain overnight. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Not as cold. Early evening lows ranging from the

lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures rising to the lower 30s on the

hilltops and to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional rain and sleet in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to

the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs 15 to

20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ014-082230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1250 PM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with sleet and

rain likely overnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cold.

Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising to the

lower 30s on the hilltops and to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, sleet and snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to

the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Much colder with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the

lower 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs around 10 above.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ003-082230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1250 PM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow and

sleet likely overnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation.

Not as cold. Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures

rising into the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows 15 to 20. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Much

colder with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ004-082230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1250 PM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow and

sleet likely overnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation.

Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising into the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming south. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation.

Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Windy with lows around 20. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Much colder with highs in the mid

20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ005-082230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1250 PM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with occasional

snow and sleet overnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation.

Not as cold. Early evening lows in the lower 20s, then temperatures

rising into the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional snow and sleet with rain likely in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and rain likely in the evening, then

lake effect snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight.

Windy with lows around 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Much colder with highs in the lower

20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ006-082230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1250 PM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the

Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with occasional

snow overnight. Accumulation ranging from little or nothing across

the lower elevations to an inch or less on the Tug Hill. Not as

cold. Early evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising to the

mid 20s on the Tug Hill and to around 30 across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming south. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional snow in the morning, then occasional rain and

snow in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation ranging from an

inch or less across the lower elevations to 2 to 3 inches on the Tug

Hill. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times

overnight. Very windy with lows ranging from around 15 on the Tug

Hill to 20 to 25 across the lower elevations. West winds 25 to

35 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Windy and

much colder with near steady temperatures ranging from around 15 on

the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. West

winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

10 below to 15 below zero. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

NYZ007-082230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1250 PM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 20 inland

to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional snow overnight. Little or no

accumulation. Windy and not as cold. Early evening lows 15 to 20,

then temperatures rising to the upper 20s across the Tug Hill and to

the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional snow in the morning, then occasional rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from an inch or

less across the lower elevations to 2 to 3 inches on the Tug Hill.

Windy with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow showers likely

overnight. Windy with lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill

to 20 to 25 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Much colder

with highs 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs zero to 5 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ008-082230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1250 PM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

occasional snow overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Not as

cold. Early evening lows 10 to 15, then temperatures rising to the

lower 20s on the hilltops and to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times

overnight. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Much colder

with highs 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs zero to 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

