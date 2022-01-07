NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

701 FPUS51 KBUF 072046

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

346 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

NYZ001-081030-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

346 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

rain likely with a chance of sleet overnight. Not as cold. Early

evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising into the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy, colder with lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ010-081030-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

346 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming

south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

rain likely overnight. Not as cold. Early evening lows in the mid

20s, then temperatures rising into the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ002-081030-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

346 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy with lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

rain likely with a chance of sleet overnight. Not as cold. Late

evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising into the mid

30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 5 above. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ011-081030-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

346 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

rain likely, a chance of sleet and freezing rain overnight. Not as

cold. Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising

into the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain likely with a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ085-081030-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

346 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely early,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers through the early

overnight. Partly cloudy late. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to 10 to 15 along the

Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to the

lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Sleet, rain with a chance of

freezing rain overnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as

cold. Late evening lows in the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along

the Lake Erie shore, then temperatures rising to the mid 30s inland

and to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely with a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s

inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ012-081030-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

346 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then

mostly cloudy from late evening on. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

sleet, rain and freezing rain overnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Not

as cold. Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising

into the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet and snow in the morning, then a chance of snow

and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ019-081030-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

346 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow early. Lake effect

snow this evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times early. Additional accumulation 1 to

3 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 in

interior valleys to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this evening, becoming

light. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds, becoming south

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and sleet with freezing rain

likely overnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation

of up to one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Late evening lows in the

mid 20s in interior valleys to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore,

then temperatures rising to the mid 30s in interior valleys and to

the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet and snow in the morning, then a chance of snow

and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s

inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ020-081030-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

346 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early overnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lake effect snow early, then lake effect snow showers

likely late this evening. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Additional accumulation up to 2 inches in the most persistent snows.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Sleet, freezing rain and rain

overnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up

to one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Early evening lows in the mid

20s, then temperatures rising into the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ021-081030-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

346 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this evening, becoming

light. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to

around 30 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

freezing rain and sleet overnight. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Late

evening lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid

20s across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising to around

30 on the hilltops and to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ013-081030-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

346 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this evening, becoming light.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds, becoming south

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

sleet, rain and freezing rain overnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Not

as cold. Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising

to the lower 30s on the hilltops and to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ014-081030-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

346 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers through the

early overnight, then partly cloudy late. Lows ranging from 5 to

10 above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this evening,

becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

sleet, rain and freezing rain likely overnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Not

as cold. Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising

into the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and sleet with freezing rain likely in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s

on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to 15 to

20 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ003-081030-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

346 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers through the

early overnight, then partly cloudy late. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this evening, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

sleet, rain likely with a chance of freezing rain overnight. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Not as cold. Early evening lows in the mid

20s, then temperatures rising into the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ004-081030-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

346 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas

of blowing snow this evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches. Windy with lows

around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

sleet, freezing rain and rain likely overnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Not

as cold. Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising

into the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and sleet likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows around 20. West winds 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs around 10 above. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ005-081030-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

346 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow

early, then lake effect snow showers likely late this evening. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional accumulation

up to 2 inches. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

freezing rain and sleet likely overnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Not

as cold. Late evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising

into the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet, snow with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then snow likely overnight. Lows around 20. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ006-081030-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

346 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early overnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely this evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows ranging from zero to 5 below on the Tug Hill to 5 to

10 above across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 20 on the Tug Hill to

the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of snow showers, sleet and freezing rain overnight. Not as

cold. Early evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising to the

lower 20s on the Tug Hill and to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to

15 to 20 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs zero to 5 below. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ007-081030-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

346 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then

partly cloudy from late evening on. Cold with lows zero to 5 below.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 20s inland to the

mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of snow showers, sleet and freezing rain overnight. Not as

cold. Early evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising to the

mid 20s on the Tug Hill and to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across

the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Windy with lows 10 to 15. West winds

20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs zero to 5 below. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ008-081030-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

346 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then

partly cloudy from late evening on. Cold with lows zero to 5 below.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 15 to 20. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of snow showers, sleet and freezing rain overnight. Not as

cold. Early evening lows around 15, then temperatures rising to the

lower 20s on the hilltops and to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet with a chance of freezing rain in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs zero to 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather