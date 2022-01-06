NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely early, then a chance of

snow showers late this evening. Lake effect snow again late.

Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows.

Lows around 20. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow near 100

percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional

accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light

winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet overnight. Early

evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising into the mid

30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow this evening, then a chance of snow

showers late. Snow may be heavy at times this evening. Additional

accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows around

20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an

inch or less. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely, a chance of snow

and sleet overnight. Not as cold. Early evening lows in the mid 20s

inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore, then temperatures

rising to the mid 30s inland and to the upper 30s along the Lake

Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow early, then a chance of snow showers

through the early overnight. Lake effect snow late. Snow may be heavy

at times late. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most

persistent snows. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most

persistent snows. Windy with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet overnight. Not as cold.

Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising into the

mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely this evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional

accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in

the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows 5 to

10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening, becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet overnight. Early

evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising into the mid

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers this evening, then lake effect

snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows.

Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10

mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most

persistent snows. Highs ranging from the lower 20s inland to the mid

20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Additional

accumulation 1 to 2 inches possible in the most persistent snows.

Colder with lows ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to 10 to 15 along

the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30

mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the

mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow, sleet and

freezing rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow, sleet

and rain likely overnight. Early evening lows in the mid 20s inland

to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore, then temperatures rising

to the lower 30s inland and to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

15 to 20. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation

ranging from an inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2

inches across the higher terrain. Highs 20 to 25. West winds 10 to 20

mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows 5 to

10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening, becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow, sleet likely with a

chance of freezing rain overnight. Not as cold. Early evening lows

in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising to the lower 30s on the

hilltops and to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers this evening, then lake effect

snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows

ranging from 15 to 20 in interior valleys to the lower 20s along the

Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows

ranging from 2 to 4 inches across the lower elevations to 4 to

7 inches across the higher terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the

lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow and areas of blowing

snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight.

Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from

around an inch across the lower elevations to 1 to 3 inches across

the higher terrain. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 in interior valleys

to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower

30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet in

the evening, then cloudy with freezing rain, rain with snow and

sleet likely overnight. Early evening lows in the mid 20s in

interior valleys to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore, then

temperatures rising to the lower 30s in interior valleys and to the

upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers early, then lake effect snow

late. Snow may be heavy at times late. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches in

the most persistent snows. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the most

persistent snows. Highs 20 to 25. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow and areas of blowing

snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight.

Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30

mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet in

the evening, then cloudy with snow and sleet with freezing rain

likely overnight. Not as cold. Early evening lows in the lower 20s,

then temperatures rising into the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain with rain likely. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely through the early overnight, then a

chance of snow showers late. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows 15 to

20. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of blowing

snow in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the

most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the

hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely

with areas of blowing snow in the evening, then partly cloudy

overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Colder with lows

5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops

to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with freezing rain, snow and sleet

likely overnight. Not as cold. Late evening lows ranging from the

lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures rising to the upper 20s on the

hilltops and to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain with rain likely. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely late this evening. A chance

of snow showers after midnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows

20 to 25. Light southwest winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an

inch or less. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to

the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows 5 to

10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain likely overnight. Not as

cold. Early evening lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops

to the mid 20s across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising

to the lower 30s on the hilltops and to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain with freezing rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely late this evening. A chance

of snow showers after midnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows

15 to 20. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation

1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from

around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above on the hilltops to 10 to

15 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds, becoming south

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with snow, sleet likely with a chance of freezing rain overnight.

Not as cold. Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures

rising into the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers through the early

overnight, then lake effect snow showers likely late. Accumulation

an inch or less. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then a few more lake

effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation

1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with highs in the

mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional

accumulation up to 2 inches possible. Windy with lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet overnight. Not as cold.

Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising into the

mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers through the early

overnight. Lake effect snow showers likely late. Accumulation an

inch or less. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most

persistent snows. Windy with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow and areas of blowing

snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight.

Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows.

Windy with lows around 15. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 30. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow and sleet overnight. Early evening lows in the

mid 20s, then temperatures rising into the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, snow and sleet likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers through the early

overnight. Lake effect snow showers likely late. Accumulation an

inch or less. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most

persistent snows. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow and areas of blowing

snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight.

Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows.

Colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet overnight. Early

evening lows in the lower 20s, then temperatures rising into the

lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, snow and sleet likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers through the early overnight,

then lake effect snow showers likely late. Accumulation 1 to 2

inches in the most persistent snows. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on

the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then a few more snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to 4

inches in the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the lower 20s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35

mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation

1 to 2 inches possible. Colder with lows ranging from zero to

5 below across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario

shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with snow and sleet likely overnight. Not as cold. Early evening

lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising to the lower 20s on the Tug

Hill and to around 30 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional

accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 15 to

20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging from an

inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the Tug

Hill. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much colder with lows ranging

from zero to 5 below across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above along

the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to the

upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow and sleet overnight. Not as cold. Early

evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising to the mid 20s on

the Tug Hill and to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs zero to 5 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow early, then a chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times early. Additional

accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 15 to

20. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much colder with lows 5 below

to 10 below zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to

the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with snow and sleet likely overnight. Not as cold. Early evening

lows 10 to 15, then temperatures rising to the lower 20s on the

hilltops and to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs zero to 5 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

