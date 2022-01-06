NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022 _____ 517 FPUS51 KBUF 062313 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 NYZ001-071015- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow showers late this evening. Lake effect snow again late. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows around 20. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet overnight. Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising into the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ010-071015- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Lake effect snow this evening, then a chance of snow showers late. Snow may be heavy at times this evening. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet overnight. Not as cold. Early evening lows in the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore, then temperatures rising to the mid 30s inland and to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ002-071015- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Lake effect snow early, then a chance of snow showers through the early overnight. Lake effect snow late. Snow may be heavy at times late. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet overnight. Not as cold. Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising into the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ011-071015- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely this evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet overnight. Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising into the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ085-071015- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... .TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers this evening, then lake effect snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches possible in the most persistent snows. Colder with lows ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow, sleet and rain likely overnight. Early evening lows in the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore, then temperatures rising to the lower 30s inland and to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ012-071015- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west. .FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Highs 20 to 25. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow, sleet likely with a chance of freezing rain overnight. Not as cold. Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising to the lower 30s on the hilltops and to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow and sleet with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 10 to 15. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ019-071015- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... .TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers this evening, then lake effect snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 in interior valleys to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from 2 to 4 inches across the lower elevations to 4 to 7 inches across the higher terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from around an inch across the lower elevations to 1 to 3 inches across the higher terrain. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 in interior valleys to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet in the evening, then cloudy with freezing rain, rain with snow and sleet likely overnight. Early evening lows in the mid 20s in interior valleys to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore, then temperatures rising to the lower 30s in interior valleys and to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow and sleet with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ020-071015- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... .TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers early, then lake effect snow late. Snow may be heavy at times late. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs 20 to 25. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet in the evening, then cloudy with snow and sleet with freezing rain likely overnight. Not as cold. Early evening lows in the lower 20s, then temperatures rising into the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ021-071015- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Snow showers likely through the early overnight, then a chance of snow showers late. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet in the evening, then mostly cloudy with freezing rain, snow and sleet likely overnight. Not as cold. Late evening lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising to the upper 20s on the hilltops and to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 10 to 15. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ013-071015- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely late this evening. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows 20 to 25. Light southwest winds. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain likely overnight. Not as cold. Early evening lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising to the lower 30s on the hilltops and to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain with freezing rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ014-071015- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely late this evening. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow, sleet likely with a chance of freezing rain overnight. Not as cold. Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising into the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ003-071015- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers through the early overnight, then lake effect snow showers likely late. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then a few more lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches possible. Windy with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet overnight. Not as cold. Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising into the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ004-071015- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers through the early overnight. Lake effect snow showers likely late. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with lows around 15. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 30. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet overnight. Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising into the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain, snow and sleet likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ005-071015- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers through the early overnight. Lake effect snow showers likely late. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet overnight. Early evening lows in the lower 20s, then temperatures rising into the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain, snow and sleet likely. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ006-071015- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... .TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers through the early overnight, then lake effect snow showers likely late. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then a few more snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches possible. Colder with lows ranging from zero to 5 below across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow and sleet likely overnight. Not as cold. Early evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising to the lower 20s on the Tug Hill and to around 30 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow and sleet with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ007-071015- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much colder with lows ranging from zero to 5 below across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet overnight. Not as cold. Early evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising to the mid 20s on the Tug Hill and to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs zero to 5 above. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ008-071015- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 613 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Lake effect snow early, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times early. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow and sleet likely overnight. Not as cold. Early evening lows 10 to 15, then temperatures rising to the lower 20s on the hilltops and to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs zero to 5 above.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

Hitchcock