NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022 _____ 648 FPUS51 KBUF 052040 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022 NYZ001-061030- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers this evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. A chance of snow showers late. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Very windy with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy, colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow likely overnight. Additional accumulation around an inch. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with near steady temperatures in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ010-061030- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022 ...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST THURSDAY... ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow showers likely early, then lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow with a few rumbles of thunder possible from late evening on. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Accumulation 4 to 8 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Lake effect snow with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Much colder with near steady temperatures in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows around 20. Light winds. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Near steady temperatures in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ002-061030- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers early, then lake effect snow showers likely late this evening. Snow after midnight. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Windy and much colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then lake effect snow likely overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches possible in the most persistent snows. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Cold with near steady temperatures in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows ranging from around 10 above inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ011-061030- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow showers likely early, then lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow from late evening on. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches possible. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with near steady temperatures in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ085-061030- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022 ...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST THURSDAY... ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Lake effect snow with a few rumbles of thunder possible, along with areas of blowing snow from late evening on. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with lows ranging from around 20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this evening, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Lake effect snow with a few rumbles of thunder possible, along with areas of blowing snow in the morning. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ012-061030- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow through the early overnight. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with lows 20 to 25. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches possible. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 on the hilltops to around 20 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain, snow and sleet. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 10 to 15. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ019-061030- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022 ...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST THURSDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow early, then snow showers likely through the early overnight. A chance of snow showers late. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Very windy with lows ranging from 15 to 20 in interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this evening, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 in interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Lake effect snow. Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from around 20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 in interior valleys to around 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain, snow and sleet. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ020-061030- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow showers from late evening on. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then lake effect snow overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Lake effect snow. Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain, snow and sleet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ021-061030- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow showers from late evening on. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and much colder with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow likely overnight. Accumulation around an inch. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain, snow and sleet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 10 to 15. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ013-061030- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely early, then a chance of snow showers late this evening. Snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow likely overnight. Additional accumulation around an inch. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 20 to 25. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ014-061030- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely early, then a chance of snow showers from late evening on. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 20 to 25. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ003-061030- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Snow and rain early, then lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow after midnight. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this evening, becoming west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Near steady temperatures in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ004-061030- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Rain and snow early, then a chance of snow showers from late evening on. Accumulation an inch or less. Very windy with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow likely overnight. Additional accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Near steady temperatures in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ005-061030- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Rain and snow early, then snow showers likely late this evening. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Accumulation around an inch. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Colder with highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow likely overnight. Accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Near steady temperatures in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain, snow and sleet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs around 15. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ006-061030- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022 ...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow and rain early, then snow showers likely through the early overnight. A chance of snow showers late. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches over the far northern portion of the county. Very windy with lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches possible. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs ranging from around 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Colder with lows ranging from zero to 5 below across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 20 to 25. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain, snow and sleet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ007-061030- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022 ...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY... ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow and rain early, then lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow from late evening on. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy and colder with near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 20 to 25. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much colder with lows ranging from 5 below to 10 below zero across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 20 to 25. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain, snow and sleet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs zero to 5 above. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ008-061030- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Colder with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 20 to 25. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 15 to 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet likely. Lows around 15. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs zero to 5 above.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$