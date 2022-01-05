NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

648 FPUS51 KBUF 052040

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

NYZ001-061030-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers this evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. A chance of snow showers late. Accumulation

1 to 2 inches. Very windy with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 20 to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy, colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

likely overnight. Additional accumulation around an inch. Lows

around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with near

steady temperatures in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ010-061030-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST THURSDAY...

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM

EST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely early, then lake effect snow and

areas of blowing snow with a few rumbles of thunder possible from

late evening on. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Accumulation 4 to 8 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy

with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing

to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow with a few rumbles of thunder possible.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation

3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Much colder with near

steady temperatures in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 2 to

4 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows around 20. Light winds.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Near steady temperatures in the

lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Colder with lows 5 to

10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ002-061030-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers early, then lake effect snow

showers likely late this evening. Snow after midnight. Accumulation

1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with lows in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Windy and

much colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then lake

effect snow likely overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches

possible in the most persistent snows. Lows around 20. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Cold with near

steady temperatures in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from around 10 above inland to 15 to 20 along

the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ011-061030-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM

EST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely early, then lake effect snow and

areas of blowing snow from late evening on. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the most

persistent snows. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100

percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most

persistent snows. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches

possible. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with near steady

temperatures in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ085-061030-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST THURSDAY...

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM

EST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow with a few rumbles of thunder possible,

along with areas of blowing snow from late evening on. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight. Accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the

most persistent snows. Very windy with lows ranging from around

20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this evening, diminishing to

20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow with a few rumbles of thunder possible,

along with areas of blowing snow in the morning. Additional

accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with

highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the

Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 2 to

4 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows ranging from 15 to

20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Cold with near steady temperatures ranging

from between 15 and 20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with

lows ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake

Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ012-061030-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM

EST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow through the

early overnight. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent

snows. Windy with lows 20 to 25. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs ranging

from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches

possible. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with near steady

temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 on the hilltops to

around 20 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Colder with lows 5 to

10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, snow and sleet. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ019-061030-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow early, then snow showers likely through the early

overnight. A chance of snow showers late. Accumulation 1 to

3 inches. Very windy with lows ranging from 15 to 20 in interior

valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this evening, diminishing to

20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the

mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 1 to

3 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 in

interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow. Cold with near steady temperatures

ranging from around 20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 in interior

valleys to around 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, snow and sleet. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ020-061030-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow showers

from late evening on. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows 15 to 20.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then lake

effect snow overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the

most persistent snows. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow. Cold with near steady temperatures

ranging from between 15 and 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, snow and sleet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ021-061030-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance

of snow showers from late evening on. Accumulation an inch or less.

Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and much colder with highs ranging from the

lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

likely overnight. Accumulation around an inch. Lows 15 to 20. Light

winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 on

the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows 5 to

10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or

less. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, snow and sleet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ013-061030-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers late this evening. Snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows ranging from around 20 on the

hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs

ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow likely overnight. Additional accumulation around an inch.

Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows 5 to 10 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ014-061030-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely early, then a

chance of snow showers from late evening on. Snow accumulation an

inch or less. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the mid

20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs ranging

from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ003-061030-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain early, then lake effect snow and areas of

blowing snow after midnight. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the

most persistent snows. Windy with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this evening, becoming

west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Much

colder with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower

20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperatures in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the

Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming west.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ004-061030-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow early, then a chance of snow showers from

late evening on. Accumulation an inch or less. Very windy with lows

in the mid 20s. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow likely overnight. Additional accumulation around an inch.

Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperatures in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow and rain showers likely. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ005-061030-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow early, then snow showers likely late this

evening. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Accumulation

around an inch. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Colder with highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow likely overnight. Accumulation around an inch. Lows in the

lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperatures in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, snow and sleet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs around 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ006-061030-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain early, then snow showers likely through the

early overnight. A chance of snow showers late. Snow accumulation

2 to 4 inches over the far northern portion of the county. Very

windy with lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around

30 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches

possible. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the lower

20s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs

ranging from around 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers

overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Colder with

lows ranging from zero to 5 below across the Tug Hill to 10 to

15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, snow and sleet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs zero to 5 above. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ007-061030-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 AM

EST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain early, then lake effect snow and areas of

blowing snow from late evening on. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent

snows. Very windy with lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug

Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds

30 to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional

accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy

and colder with near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 20s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West

winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 2 to

4 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 20 to

25. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much colder with lows ranging

from 5 below to 10 below zero across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above

along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, snow and sleet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs zero to 5 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ008-061030-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

340 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 AM

EST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows ranging from

around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional

accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Colder with

highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows

15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 20 to 25. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet likely. Lows around 15. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs zero to 5 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather