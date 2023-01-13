NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 12, 2023

457 FPUS51 KBGM 130835

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

NYZ009-132100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Rain this morning. Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows near 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow, rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ015-132100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Snow and rain this morning, then snow likely this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ016-132100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Snow and rain this morning, then snow likely this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ017-132100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Snow and rain this morning, then snow likely this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ018-132100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then snow likely this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ022-132100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely this morning, then a chance of

snow and freezing drizzle this afternoon. Total snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

15 TO 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, rain and

freezing rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ023-132100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Snow and rain this morning, then snow likely this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ024-132100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain likely this morning,

then a chance of freezing drizzle this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, rain and

freezing rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ025-132100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Rain this morning. Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around

30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ036-132100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Rain this morning. Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ037-132100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then snow and rain likely this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain, snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ044-132100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain with snow likely this morning, then a chance

of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ045-132100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Rain this morning. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ046-132100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of snow and rain

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ055-132100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain this morning, then a

chance of freezing drizzle this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ056-132100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain with a chance of snow this morning, then a

chance of freezing drizzle, a slight chance of rain and snow this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ057-132100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of rain, freezing drizzle

with a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ062-132100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of freezing

drizzle with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

