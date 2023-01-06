NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 5, 2023

845 FPUS51 KBGM 060835

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

NYZ009-062100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Snow showers

likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ015-062100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely, mainly this

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ016-062100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly this morning.

Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ017-062100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ018-062100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly this morning.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ022-062100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers with rain showers likely this

morning, then a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ023-062100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ024-062100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ025-062100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ036-062100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A slight

chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ037-062100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ044-062100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a slight chance of

snow showers this morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ045-062100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A slight

chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ046-062100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ055-062100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ056-062100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ057-062100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ062-062100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

